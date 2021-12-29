All major Halo Infinite matchmaking issues listed

Halo Infinite was one of the biggest game releases in 2021 and has seen a positive response from players since its launch. Halo Infinite has been the largest release of the series. It has also adopted some interesting business practices to make the game more popular. However, there are certainly issues with Halo Infinite's matchmaking that have persisted with the game so far.

When it comes to controversies, Halo Infinite has been no stranger. These issues are not only restricted to the matters related to the implementation of new items. There have been issues with different areas of matchmaking that have continued to impact the experience of Halo Infinite players.

Halo Infinite community comes together on Reddit to discuss ongoing issues

It all started with a megathread created on the Halo Infinite Reddit community by Vorked. The megathread was made for the purpose of bringing forward the major problems Halo Infinite players are still suffering while matchmaking. While some of the issues are minor, there are a few glaring issues with Halo Infinite's matchmaking.

Ranked games starting with an unequal number of players

Halo Infinite pits two teams of four against each other. However, that has not always been the case. Several times, matches start with three vs. four.

The situation becomes even more grim since there are no rejoin options, and quitting an unwinnable game is not handed any concession by the game itself.

Broken Big Team Battle (BTB)

The Big Team Battle mode in Halo Infinite suffers from a lot of issues related to network issues.

As a result, it often fails to register progress related to various quests. A restart of the game can sometimes solve the issue, but it needs a permanent solution.

Difficult system to report cheaters

It will be foolish to expect that there won't be cheaters in a competitive game like Halo Infinite, which has a free-to-play multiplayer.

It's only natural that games will have a swift reporting system to keep the playing field fair. However, this has not been the case so far, and Halo Infinite lacks a proper reporting system.

Online mess

According to one Reddit user, either they end up in servers with high pings or other players with high pings end up in their local server.

High pings are extremely problematic for an online-based fast-paced game like Halo Infinite.

The above problems may seem like just four problems, but in all honesty, these are the examples of Halo Infinite's four biggest issues related to matchmaking. As good as Halo Infinite is at its core, these problems require fixing.

In today's competitive environment, the tolerance of an average gamer is not that high. Continuation of severe problems like the ones mentioned above will ultimately be detrimental for Halo Infinite.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar