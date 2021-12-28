Halo Infinite player shows off epic sniper skills

Halo Infinite is a game that promotes fast-paced gunplay but also leaves something for players who prefer the tactical way. Nothing comes close to sniper shots when it comes to tactics and gunplay.

If the shooting is as legendary as the one discussed below, fans can't help but admire the excellent skills of the Halo Infinite player.

Sniper kills in Halo Infinite have an added layer of smoothness when done correctly. In general, snipers have been loved in almost all FPS games over the years.

While Assault Rifles and SMGs promote more in-your-face-type gunplay, snipers can be excellent choices for Halo Infinite users who prefer stealth and perfection. They also have some of the highest damage outputs in Halo Infinite and are preferred by players who want to one-shot enemies.

Not every Halo Infinite gamer can achieve this level of gameplay

On December 27, a Reddit user named Aytoozee uploaded a Halo Infinite game clip. The title claims that they are not an expert with snipers, which is quite different from the expertise they show in the clip.

While triple-kills are not uncommon in Halo Infinite, how the player executes one is incredible.

One of the most stylish triple kills in Halo Infinite

The clip begins with the player getting set at a tactical position with a height and positional advantage. As the sights are placed on the S7 sniper rifle, an enemy warthog appears with three enemies on it.

The user first takes out the gunner, whose head is the only part that is exposed. Then comes the fate of the co-passenger, who can't even react before the driver is taken out to finish off an impeccable triple kill and get a rare kill-streak.

What makes this achievement even more stunning is not the fact that it's just hard. The gamer could have removed the driver first to simplify the task, but therein lies the secret of the art that has won many admirers in the Halo Infinite community.

Halo Infinite Reddit community is amazed at the extraordinary feat

Naturally, such shows of gameplay skills get their deserved share of appreciation. One player was right to point out how the driver didn't even realize that their compatriots had been taken out.

Another user noted how the sniper doesn't touch the warthog but takes out three opponents.

Another user stated how hard it is to get with the sniper rifle in Halo Infinite.

The best description of the above moment was:

But in all fairness, it's more to do with skill than luck.

Overall, Halo Infinite has been an exceptional release despite the presence of bugs. However, moments like these add to the excellence of the game. They may not be common, but their rarity is what makes them special.

