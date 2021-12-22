Halo Infinite adds more options for players to earn Winter Contingency rewards

Halo Infinite will be providing gifts to all its players on the occasions of Christmas and New Year with the Winter Contingency event. A brand new advent calendar has been made available on Halo Infinite for this event and it has several rewards for all its players. Despite the uniqueness of the rewards, Halo Infinite developers have kept it simple and there will even be a grace period.

As the festive period commences, Halo Infinite players will look to earn ten different rewards on ten separate days. With the new feature being added to the event rewards, it will definitely be easier for the Halo Infinite players to ensure that they don't miss out on any rewards.

The new feature of Halo Infinite's Winter Contingency event that allows players to catch up progression

Halo Infinite's Winter Contingency commenced on December 21. 343 industries seems to be taking player feedback seriously, as the rewards come with a new feature.

Winter Contingency comes with a grace period

Winter Contingency comes with 10 tiers of awards, with one tier being unlocked each day. Winter Contingency runs from December 21 to January 4. While the first 10 days will be spent by players unlocking the various rewards, there will be a grace period.

This grace period is being implemented for the first time in any event in Halo Infinite. The main reason for this system could be the possible fact that many players will also be traveling and may miss out on one or more days of playing and eventually on some rewards. However, it will be a nice gesture if 343 industries makes this feature permanent for all future events in Halo Infinite.

How can the rewards be unlocked?

All Halo Infinite players will have to do is complete a multiplayer match to unlock the day's reward. The match can be in Arena or Big Team Battle. If a player misses out on playing a single match on a given day, the grace period system of the Winter Contingency event will allow them to catch up later.

Complete list of Halo Infinite Winter Contingency events

With the Winter Contingency event already underway, Halo Infinite players can pick up on the following rewards:

Tier 1: Wild Justice nameplate

Tier 2: Peppermint Laughter armor coating

Tier 3: UA / Tatius shoulder pad (left)

Tier 4: UA / Tatius shoulder pad (right)

Tier 5: Peppermint Laughter MA40 Assault Rifle coating

Tier 6: Snowmageddon backdrop

Tier 7: Navlogcom nameplate

Tier 8: Peppermint Laughter MK50 Sidekick coating

Tier 9: Myesel ammo pouch

Tier 10: Sunset Contessa armor coating

Overall, the Halo Infinite Winter Contingency reward is a great event and the grace period is a welcome addition. However, eyes will be gazed when the Tenrai event returns in January and it remains to be seen if 343 industries has learned their lessons or not.

