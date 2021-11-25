How long will the Tenrai event last in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite has its first major event in the form of Fracture: Tenrai and players only have a limited amount of time to get involved. However, the Tenrai Event will appear in Halo Infinite more than once, and players will have ample opportunity to gather rewards.

The normal Season 1 Battle Pass in Halo Infinite is set to last until May of 2022, which is a massive amount of time to grind. In the meantime, events like Fracture: Tenrai will continue to appear in order to give players content that arrives for about a week and returns to the game at a later date.

How long is the first Fracture: Tenrai Event in Halo Infinite?

This debut version of Fracture: Tenrai will last in Halo Infinite for nearly one week. The event launched on November 23 and is set to end by November 30. In that time, players will have a new Fiesta mode to play and an Event Pass to level up.

Leveling up the Tenrai Event Pass in Halo Infinite requires players to complete weekly challenges marked by a red banner. Each one completed gives players one more tier on the Event Pass. However, there are only a limited number of challenges in the first Tenrai week, so it's impossible to reach the maximum of tier 30.

With that in mind, players will need to return to the Tenrai Event after week 1 ends at the end of November. Fortunately, any tiers that players complete in the initial week will carry over to the next time that the event goes live. The idea is for players in Halo Infinite to continuously progress through the Event Pass alongside the normal Battle Pass.

When will the Fracture: Tenrai Event return in Halo Infinite?

Fracture: Tenrai comes to a close on November 30, but the next couple of dates for the event have already been revealed. The second part of the Tenrai Event will begin on January 4, 2022. This will also run for about a week and end on January 10, 2022. After that, the event will return yet again in February for another week.

In total, the Fracture: Tenrai event will appear six different times during Season 1 of Halo Infinite. Players will have plenty of time in those weeks to max out their own Event Passes and earn all of the samurai rewards possible.

