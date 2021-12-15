Top 5 weapons to use in Halo Infinite Ranked

Ranked weapons and standard multiplayer weapons are the same across the board in Halo Infinite. But how they are used can vary entirely depending on the playlist that someone queues in to. In a playlist like ranked, where the only goal is to win, players will want the upper hand.

Now that Halo Infinite has had about a month to be tested and played, a handful of weapons have made it to the top of the power charts. Many weapons in Halo Infinite have their own niche uses and are viable to some degree, but there are five that are nearly mandatory in ranked and will be seen at any given chance.

Halo Infinite Ranked - 5 best weapons to use

The weapons that are listed below as the top 5 in Halo Infinite ranked are not listed in an exact order. Though the final weapon may be the most powerful, each of these selections can completely change a fight or has become a staple in the ranked playlist.

1) Mangler

This weapon has a deadly combo. (Image via Microsoft)

This hand cannon seemed to be in the lower tier when Halo Infinite was released, but that couldn't be further from the truth. From the projectiles alone, the Mangler can take down a player in three shots, and it takes only two shots to tear through shields. But the real magic comes from the melee.

If a player can land one shot with the Mangler, then the follow-up melee with the weapon in hand is an instant kill. In a ranked game, being able to shoot and melee so fast is a game changer.

2) Shock Rifle

Perfect kills have never been easier. (Image via Microsoft)

Another misunderstood weapon at the launch of Halo Infinite, the Shock Rifle is the only wall weapon that has complete one shot potential. As long as players can hit the head, the enemy will go down with a perfect kill. Even if the kill isn't perfect, the weapon is a three-shot kill that can also chain damage to other enemies.

3) S7 Sniper

This weapon is difficult and rewarding. (Image via Microsoft)

Any Halo sniper can speak for itself, and the S7 Sniper in Halo Infinite is no different. This power weapon has 8 shots and can kill with one shot to the head. But unlike the Shock Rifle, this weapon will tear shields off instantly with one hit to the body. That makes swapping to another weapon and confirming kills much easier.

4) BR75 Battle Rifle

Ranked players will use this as a staple. (Image via Microsoft)

Everyone spawns with a BR75 in Halo Infinite ranked, and most players will keep the weapon in hand unless one of just a few weapons appear. There's a reason Halo players swear by this weapon, and it's because it has no bloom, limitless range, and is fantastic up close. Three bursts to the body and a fourth to the head will confirm a kill.

5) M41 SPNKr

Nothing matches the pure power of the SPNKr. (Image via Microsoft)

Not many weapons can make or break a fight like the M41 SPNKr. Especially in Halo Infinite ranked, fighting over a SPNKr spawn is more important than the objective most of the time. The SPNKr has the potential to wipe out a team in one or two quick rockets that have splash damage. This power weapon controls fights and decides outcomes in nail-biter ranked matches.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider