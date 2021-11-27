Is it possible to demote in Halo Infinite Ranked?

Since Halo Infinite was launched, many players have been confused about the Ranked system within the game, and rightfully so. The only aspect of the playlist that is made clear is the ranks themselves, but the rest has been left to the community to figure out.

In most other multiplayer games that have a Ranked playlist, players are typically punished for losing matches by losing rank or being demoted. Halo Infinite isn't so clear, and there are plenty of variables for what constitutes promotion or demotion in the playlist.

By this point, many have made it through the ranks, and there are some answers on how demotion works in Halo Infinite.

When do players get demoted in Halo Infinite Ranked?

In short, there are a couple of ways that players can get demoted in Halo Infinite Ranked modes. However, it's not as simple as losing a match and going down in rank. There are multiple factors that control Ranked in Halo Infinite.

Most of the time when players lose a match in Halo Infinite Ranked, they will not be demoted or lose any elo. Elo or MMR are the rating systems for players in any ranked mode, and they work like a point based skill rating system. In Halo Infinite, when players perform well and they win a game, their elo goes up.

When they perform poorly, they will still retain their elo most of the time, especially at lower ranks. Halo Infinite's system encourages Ranked players to improve by basing the system off of performance much of the time. That's why demotion or elo loss will occur far more in Diamond and Onyx ranks.

If players play poorly in Diamond or Onyx, even if they win, they will lose elo and potentially be demoted. This is because players must perform to their usual stats or better, or else they will face Ranked demotion.

Leaving matches in Halo Infinite Ranked

Another incredibly easy way to be demoted in Halo Infinite Ranked is to leave a match. When this happens, players can lose nearly half of a rank from just a single match, so it's a bad idea to leave any ongoing session.

Unfortunately, crashes are still common in Halo Infinite and can cause players to be demoted in Ranked. Hopefully, those issues will be fixed soon considering there's nothing worse than losing rank in Halo Infinite for something on the developer's end.

