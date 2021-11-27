How does the Ranked system work in Halo Infinite?

Ranked has been one of the most popular aspects of Halo Infinite since its release nearly two weeks ago. However, it's easy to get confused with the new system. Gaining new ranks and moving up the ladder isn't as clear-cut as other games might make it.

In most other Ranked multiplayer modes, players are promoted or demoted purely based on whether they win or lose. One aspect that has been apparent about Halo Infinite Ranked so far is that the mode is not based purely on victory. Other factors within each match will dictate how one moves up the Halo Infinite Ranked ladder.

Ranking up in Halo Infinite Ranked playlists

Once players have finished all of their placement matches, they will be thrown into one of the many ranks in Halo Infinite. These start at Bronze and go to Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Onyx. It's possible to be placed all the way up to Diamond I.

After getting a placement, players will need to gain elo and climb the ladder. There will be a bar that indicates how much further they have until the next rank, but how that works can be confusing.

Players usually won't lose much elo due to a loss until they get to Onyx and high Diamond. However, getting a win also won't guarantee that a lot of progress will be earned.

In some cases, players could even lose some elo for playing poorly in a winning match. That is because much of the Halo Infinite Ranked system is based on performance. The best way to rank up is to play well and win the game. In most cases, that means players need to get a positive K/D on top of having good objective time.

If a player loses, or plays poorly, then almost no elo is gained. Going down in rank isn't much of a worry, but progressing is difficult.

Ranking up in Onyx for Halo Infinite Ranked modes

When players eventually play well and win enough games, they will get to Onyx. In this rank, they are given a number starting at 1,500, which is their MMR. This is a skill rating that can continue to go up, just like the previous ranks.

However, ranking up in Onyx will be much harder and losing MMR is certainly a debilitating hurdle. But once again, the main priority is to play well, or else ranking in Halo Infinite will be a slog.

