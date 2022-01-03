Halo Infinite BTB not working error and possible fixes

If the community is to be believed, the persistent issues of Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle (BTB) have continued well into the holiday session.

Halo Infinite has clearly not adopted the "new year, new me" motto as 2022 is here, but the game's tryst with bugs and glitches continues. While some of these problems are minor, others have been quite major, greatly testing Halo Infinite players' patience levels.

Big Team Battle (BTB) is considered by many Halo Infinite players to be the most exciting mode. It's supposed to pit two teams of 12 players against each other to contest certain objectives. However, 343 Industries has had to resort to reducing the number of required Halo Infinite players in the past to make the BTB mode playable.

Halo Infinite's BTB mode remains broken with no permanent solution in sight

Problems with Halo Infinite's BTB mode cropped up soon after the game's release, with connectivity being the glaring issue.

343 Industries took cognizance of the matter and rolled out patches. It even reduced the mode to 10V10 in an effort to lighten the load. However, once the mode was restored to its original player account, the problem reappeared.

Halo Support @HaloSupport The #HaloInfinite team will continue to investigate ongoing Big Team Battle matchmaking errors over the next few weeks. BTB has now returned to 12v12 matches, up from its temporary reduction to 10v10. Solo players and smaller Fireteams may have more success when searching. (1/2) The #HaloInfinite team will continue to investigate ongoing Big Team Battle matchmaking errors over the next few weeks. BTB has now returned to 12v12 matches, up from its temporary reduction to 10v10. Solo players and smaller Fireteams may have more success when searching. (1/2)

In a report, the author decided to track the percentage of successful connections on Steam. To his dismay, BTB matchmaking in Halo Infinite on Steam failed 80% of the time in 20 attempts. The problem displayed symptoms such as connection lost pop-ups and stuck loading screens.

KnotTHENAMELESS @KnotTHENAMELESS Is it just me or is BTB on @Halo Infinite not working? I get the server error every time I try to play and that's my last weekly challenge. Is it just me or is BTB on @Halo Infinite not working? I get the server error every time I try to play and that's my last weekly challenge.

How to avoid Halo Infinite's BTB mode problems?

It's a shame that one of the most exciting modes of the game is being hampered so severely by network issues. Despite repeated attempts, 343 Industries is yet to root out the gremlins. However, there are a few temporary solutions that players can try in the meantime.

One possible way is to try and play in the solo queue, which seemingly has far fewer matchmaking failures and network issues. The chances of server errors and matchmaking issues go up when Halo Infinite players try to play on larger fireteams. If the game is repeatedly bringing up error messages or gets stuck, Halo Infinite players will have to restart the game.

However, solutions like these are hardly optimal or satisfactory. With the holiday season wrapping up, there will be even more pressure on 343 Industries to square away Halo Infinite's BTB mode issues.

