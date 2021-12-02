How to search for recent players in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite matches will bring plenty of new players together, and sometimes it helps to look for the recent players list after a game. Whether players need to report a player or friend someone with plenty of skill, this feature is typically available in most multiplayer games.

There is no exception for Halo Infinite, and there is a way to look for the most recent players encountered within the game. But that doesn't mean players should expect too much out of the feature. As of now, recent players are displayed, but the system is fairly limited when it comes to narrowing down other players.

Halo Infinite: Finding the recent players tab

While the menus in Halo Infinite are streamlined compared to many other games, navigating can sometimes get confusing. The social tabs can be especially hard to find in both the main menu and within the matches themselves, which makes muting players a hassle.

However, the social menu in Halo Infinite is simply linked to one button depending on the platform. On PC, players can press tab, and on Xbox controllers, pressing the select button should bring the social menu up to the screen. It's within this menu that players will find the recent players tab, but they will need to scroll all the way to the right side, in the third menu. Using the right bumper on the controller will bring up the tab.

The recent players tab is pretty bare-bones as far as searching for others goes. It lists the most recent players that have been encountered within Halo Infinite. There are no specifics given, though, so it can be hard to find a given player. Most of the recent players are placed in random orders without a match tag, and sometimes it takes a match or two to update.

What can the recent players tab be used for in Halo Infinite?

There are two major uses for recent players tabs in Halo Infinite. One is to look for players that might have been friendly or a great fit for the team. Sometimes it's nice to just add a new friend that makes winning matches that much better.

In other cases, players may encounter a cheater in Halo Infinite and not have enough time to report them in-game. Going to the recent players tab will allow them to find that player and hopefully bring official attention to them. But the best matches in Halo Infinite won't require this at all.

