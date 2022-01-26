Halo Infinite: What is the Weekly challenge reset time?

The Battle pass offered in Halo Infinite has been a game changer since it was first introduced. Players need to complete different objectives that are specified in daily and weekly challenges in order to progress. These new challenges maintain the structure of the game and offer an engaging gameplay.

The daily and weekly challenges include different game modes and specific objectives which players need to fulfill within the allotted time. All players get the same amount of time to fulfill their objectives in daily and weekly challenges before they are reset.

Weekly challenge reset time in Halo Infinite

All the challenges in the game are time bound and the server resets itself to bring a whole new set of objectives. This keeps one playing efficiently and also enjoy new content after each reset. They are advised to start with the game mode challenges and try to complete all other challenges earlier in the week.

Halo Infinite Weekly challenges (Image via - Halo)

For Daily challenges, Halo Infinite gives 24 hours to complete all the objectives before it gets reset.The reset happens every day at 11.00am CT or 10.30pm IST. The Weekly ones include superior challenges and hence, players are given one week to complete all the objectives. Those who own a premium pass will get an extra challenge each week to complete.

The weekly challenges get reset every Tuesday of the week at 10.30pm IST or 11.00am CT. Players are advised to complete all the pending challenges before the game gets reset as they will be lost otherwise.

These challenges get revised every week and are absolutely essential to complete in order to level up the battle pass. It is expected that the game might bring monthly challenges in the future which will allow more players to opt for the battle pass.

Apart from that, the campaign mode got a lot of good feedback due to its excellent storyline and marvelous open-world setup. Players need to complete over 16 main missions and side quests to fully experience the story mode.

