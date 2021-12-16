How long does it take to beat Halo Infinite’s campaign mode

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode is finally out, and players are having a great time with just how well the shooter’s single-player has turned out.

With 15 main campaign missions to play, there are some in the community who are wondering just how long it will take to finish the main story in the game.

Unlike the previous Halo titles, Halo Infinite’s campaign is segregated into missions, instead of having one linear story. Hence, players are not restricted to certain areas of the map because of the narrative, and are free to explore the vast open-world that 343 Industries was able to masterfully craft.

Due to this aspect of “world exploration,” the time it takes to complete Halo Infinite’s campaign vastly depends from player to player. However, based on community reports, it would seem that for a majority of fans, it takes roughly 8 to 12 hours to complete Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite’s campaign time differs from player to player

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode offers players a lot of options to progress through the game, including features like the achievement hunters and collection runs. Grabbing Skulls and Mjolnir Lockers extend the time one spends in campaign mode significantly.

Skulls in Halo Infinite offers players cheats and various exploits to employ in the shooter, making for a more unique gameplay experience. Hence, Skulls along with Spartan Cores, play a big role in making the game significantly easier for those who are new to the franchise.

Additionally, the game time extends drastically for completionists who want to beat 100% the game and unlock all achievements, grabbing every collectible that Halo infinite has to offer. That includes UNSC Audio Logs, Skulls, Mjolnir Lockers, Banished Audio Locks, as well as Propaganda Towers.

Cutscenes are also not tracked by the in-game timer, so players who are looking to unlock all of them will have to spend a bit more time exploring everything that Halo Infinite has to offer.

