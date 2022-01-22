Is Halo Infinite's lack of content forcing cheat makers to close shop?

Halo Infinite may have been one of the biggest releases in 2021, but the game's perennial problems are becoming a significant issue even for cheaters.

Halo Infinite, developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios, is the most recent and arguably largest-ever addition to the iconic series. The game follows two different models, with the multi-player mode available completely free. This has seen a massive influx of players, including new and Halo veterans.

While the overall content and conditions of the game are not bad, there are certain significant areas for complaint. From game modes not working properly to poor management decisions, there are several problems associated with the game.

To make matters worse, there is the huge issue of cheaters, which is made worse by the game's lack of a proper anti-cheat. But now, even the cheaters may have been bored and could be leaving the game.

Halo Infinite's lack of functional anti-cheat and new content

Halo Infinite was released about a couple of months back amid much fanfare, and the multi-player modes being completely free gained huge traction. As per Steam, the game had an overall peak of over 250,000 players, and the release was a success.

Sadly, the follow-up to the game has not been great. One of the game's most popular modes, the Big Team Battle (BTB), remains fixed. This has resulted in a steep decline in player count, and even cheaters might likely be leaving the game as well.

Halo Support @HaloSupport The #HaloInfinite team will continue to investigate ongoing Big Team Battle matchmaking errors over the next few weeks. BTB has now returned to 12v12 matches, up from its temporary reduction to 10v10. Solo players and smaller Fireteams may have more success when searching. (1/2) The #HaloInfinite team will continue to investigate ongoing Big Team Battle matchmaking errors over the next few weeks. BTB has now returned to 12v12 matches, up from its temporary reduction to 10v10. Solo players and smaller Fireteams may have more success when searching. (1/2)

Cheaters have been a severe problem in the game, with the lack of a proper anti-cheat making the situation harder. 343 Industries have spoken in the past about a proper detection system that will not be at a kernel-level but will be no less effective. But it has been all talk because the game doesn't have a sound system to detect even today.

But every game requires something even to entice the cheaters to keep cheating. Sadly for Halo Infinite, that 'something' has been missing for so long that it's becoming detrimental for both legitimate and illegal players.

From aimbots to wall-hacks, cheaters in Halo Infinite use every trick up their sleeve to make the battlefields unfair and skewed towards them.

However, dire situations in the game coupled with bugs, glitches, and poor matchmaking servers may have resulted in cheaters giving up on the game. This is not an isolated incident, as the Battlefield 2042 cheat maker stopped their services a few days back.

They stated that the overall condition of Battlefield 2042 resulted in their cheats working improperly.

While there are no suggestions to indicate that cheats don't work in Halo Infinite, it's for sure that almost every player now feels bored with the game. While Steam Count doesn't include every player on all platforms, it's a significant area to count the PC players.

Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ @AntiCheatPD Even cheaters got tired of Halo infinite and are abandoning the game, This is why an effective client-sided anticheat is paramount. Even cheaters got tired of Halo infinite and are abandoning the game, This is why an effective client-sided anticheat is paramount. https://t.co/OoQCsMPhNU

While there are no official numbers, it could well be that the cheaters haven't given up on the game. But based on the current situation and the way the player count is going downwards, claiming cheaters are getting bored and leaving the game is certainly not outlandish.

