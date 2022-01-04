Will Halo Infinite get a co-op Campaign?

Halo Infinite or any Halo has always been tied to the idea of a co-op campaign since the original release of Combat Evolved. Even the Master Chief Collection allowed Halo fans to play all of their favorite titles in a co-op campaign setting with their friends.

At the time of writing, Halo Infinite does not have any options for a co-op campaign, so fans are rightfully confused as to where the feature is. With the campaign already available in Halo Infinite, plenty of players have had the chance to progress in the story of Master Chief. While they haven't had the chance to play with a fellow Spartan, that opportunity is absolutely on the way.

When will the co-op campaign arrive in Halo Infinite?

343 Industries, the developer behind Halo Infinite, has already confirmed that the co-op campaign is one of the first features that will arrive in the game after the initial release.

In fact, it's the main attraction for the next Season of content in Halo Infinite. Though co-op was already delayed once, players can still expect one release date as long as the roadmap stays according to plan.

May 2022 is the current set date for the co-op campaign feature in Halo Infinite. This is also the official date for the Season 2 release entirely. That means players have about 5 months to wait for the co-op features depending on when exactly Season 2 drops in May.

There is always the chance another delay could happen, especially because Season 1 has already been extended once, but May seems certain for now.

Of course, co-op won't be the only content to arrive in Season 2 of Halo Infinite. Another Battle Pass is guaranteed as the previous season comes to a close, and hopefully a new map will be thrown into the mix. But those details are still hidden until further notice, or when Spring arrives.

What comes after co-op campaign in Halo Infinite?

Forge will arrive after co-op is added to the game. (Image via Microsoft)

Once the co-op feature is officially implemented in Season 2 of Halo Infinite, the next major feature to look forward to is the Forge mode. Forge allows players to customize maps and modes with plenty of tools for the multiplayer component of the game.

Based on dates so far, the Forge mode should arrive towards the end of the summer in 2022 as the main feature addition in Season 3. With Forge added on top of the co-op campaign, Halo Infinite will have most of the major identity pieces for the franchise.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul