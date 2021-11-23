When does the Halo Infinite Campaign release?

Halo Infinite has a fully-fledged campaign on top of the multiplayer mode, but the latest single-player story in the Halo universe isn't ready to play just yet. While players have had multiplayer access for a week now, that early treat didn't extend to the Halo Infinite campaign.

When the launch date was officially announced for Halo Infinite, players were able to look forward to a late 2021 release. The game has faced delays in the past, but late 2021 was essentially set in stone for Halo Infinite. An early release for multiplayer may have satiated players for the time being, but many are looking forward to playing as Master Chief himself.

December release date for the Halo Infinite campaign

Anyone who is itching for the Halo Infinite campaign doesn't need to wait long, as that extension of the game will be available in December. Releasing on the same day as the new season for Call of Duty: Vanguard, Halo Infinite's campaign will arrive on December 8, which has been the plan for a while now.

Unlike the multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite, the campaign will not be a free-to-play aspect for all fans. Instead, players will need to spend a full $60 for the single-player campaign, which is par for the course with most new AAA game releases. Of course, getting the campaign is completely optional and players do not need to buy it if they only wish to continue playing online.

Multiplayer will remain a free-to-play aspect of Halo Infinite, even after the entire game launches on December 8. The multiplayer plan is to make the experience a live service one that will continue to update and use the Battle Pass and cosmetics instead of an upfront cost.

What to expect in the Halo Infinite single player campaign

The Halo Infinite campaign will not work in the traditional way that each one has in the past. Rather than having linear missions that take players through different parts of the narrative, the game will be open world.

Past games have featured missions that feel like they are more open, but Infinite will feature the first truly open world experience. Later on, once the campaign has been released, co-op gameplay is also slated to be released so that players can experience the classic feature found in earlier games. So far, Halo Infinite is set to be a major hit for the franchise in terms of options.

