Building a 4K gaming PC in 2022

1080p has had a long run, and even though it remains the most common gaming resolution, 2K (1440p), as well as 4K (2160p), are slowly becoming the target resolution these days.

One had to shell out quite a fortune to be able to play at 4K but today, it is comparatively more affordable to build a competent 4K gaming PC, even with the ongoing GPU prices. With that in mind, we have listed some of the best components for a 4K gaming PC.

4K gaming PC build

1) Main Components

CPU

When you build a new PC, you hope it lasts for a good 5-10 years. So when choosing the brains of the PC, it's best not to skimp out. The latest CPU offerings, such as the Intel i7 12700K or the AMD R7 5800X are both fairly stout. If you have deeper pockets, though, consider the top end i9 12900K or the R9 5950X.

The i7 12700K and the R7 5800X (Image via NJ Tech youtube)

GPU

Playing at 4K shouldn't mean having to compromise on frame rates, so the latest offerings by Nvidia and AMD are your best bets. These next-generation graphics cards have made significant improvements over their predecessors by way of advanced techniques such as DLSS, RTX and FidelityFX.

The RTX 3070 is the best bang-for-your-buck GPU at the moment, although one can go with the RTX 3090 for no-compromise 4K gaming.

The RTX 3070 (Image via Nvidia)

RAM

We would suggest a minimum of 16 GB of high speed (as per your CPU) RAM in dual channel, i.e., 8+8. You can always upgrade to 32 GB if required.

XPG ADATA GAMING RAM (Image via Amazon)

Motherboard

We would suggest the MSI MPG Z490 for Intel or MPG X570 for AMD, both of which come with a ton of features and are great for high-end builds. If you can afford it, then consider the ROG Maximus Z590 for Intel and ROG Crosshair X570 for AMD. Check out our best budget motherboard list for more detailed information.

MSI MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi (Image via Amazon)

PSU

A good power supply is expensive, but it ensures the well-being of your expensive rig. The RTX 3070 requires at least a 750W PSU (preferably 800+) and you'd be well-advised to opt for reputed brands like Thermaltake or Corsair.

Thermaltake Tough Power Grand 1050W (Image via Amazon)

Monitor

Quite literally the "window" to your PC, the monitor is of utmost importance when it comes to your gaming experience, so pick it wisely. Even a high-end GPU like the 3090 is no good if all you have is a sub-par 1920x1080 display with bad color reproduction. Here's what to consider when buying a gaming monitor, and you might want to check out our list of best 4K monitors.

The Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR (Image via Asus)

2) Extra Peripherals

Keyboard

The Razer Huntsman Elite and the Huntsman mini are two of the best keyboards in their respective categories, and both have a multitude of features. For a more detailed look at both of them, along with a few other offerings from brands such as Logitech, check out our best gaming keyboard recommendations.

Razer Huntsman Elite (Image via Amazon)

Mouse

A mouse should be an extension of a gamer's hand, and as such, it needs to suit to one's hand size and grip style. Some users prefer ambidextrous designs, while others lean toward more ergonomic designs. Here are some of the best gaming mouse for every playstyle.

The Logitech G303 (Image via Amazon)

Headset

A good headset is crucial to have an immersive experience in games. Although narrative games will feel a lot better with surround sound, games such as CSGO are way better with standard stereo sound. Also, a good quality microphone is a must in any gaming headset so you can communicate with your teammates during the heat of the battle. Here are our suggestions for some great gaming headsets under $100.

The Razer Blackshark V2 (Image via Amazon)

Controller

If there's a PC and controller in the same sentence, then the first name that comes to mind is the Xbox One controller from 2016, which features Bluetooth. Half a decade later, it's still considered one the best controllers you can get for your Windows PC.

The XBOX Elite series 2 wireless controller (Image via Amazon)

But if you have more cash to splurge, then the Xbox Elite Series 2 is the one to get. It offers a huge range of customization options that let you try different configurations and layouts.

