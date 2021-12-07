6 best gaming mouse(s) under 50 dollars

These days, gaming mice are a vital tool in a gamer's arsenal. Whether someone plays first-person shooters like CS: GO and Valorant or MOBAs like Dota 2 and LoL, their gaming mice are their most prized peripherals.
Good gaming mice, just like good monitors, will elevate your gaming experience and might even make you a better player. Also, an ideal and ergonomic design, along with the best shape and size as per your hand, will prevent any RSI (Repetitive Stress Injury) from those long gaming sessions.
Best gaming mice to consider under $50
- Razer Abyssus Essential: $34.99
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed: $39.99
- Logitech G502 HERO: $39.99
- Cooler Master MM710 53G: $41.99
- Corsair Sabre RGB Pro: $45.99
- Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime: $47.99
Note: The list is sorted by price, i.e., low to high. Also, always choose gaming mice in accordance with your hand size and grip, and not just off specs.
6) Razer Abyssus Essential ($34.99)
Pros
- Customizable RGB
- Nice build quality
- Ambidextrous
- Universal shape
Cons
- No side buttons
- Might feel a bit small for some
5) Logitech 305 Lightspeed ($39.99)
Pros
- Wireless (with near-zero latency)
- 250h battery life
- Classic design
Cons
- No RGB
- Not ambidextrous (unless you don't use side buttons)
4) Logitech G502 HERO ($39.99)
Pros
- 11 programmable buttons
- Customizable RGB
- Adjustable weight system
- Braided cable
Cons
- May feel clunky/big/heavy for some
3) Cooler Master MM710 53G ($41.99)
Pros
- Light, very light
- Ambidextrous shape (but buttons only on the left side)
- Braided cable
Cons
- Some may feel it's too light
- No RGB
2) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro ($45.99)
Pros
- Unique shape which some might find the best
- Customizable RGB
- Braided cable
Cons
- Not ambidextrous
- Shape might not suit all
1) Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime ($47.99)
Pros
- Diamond-like shape, perfect for some
- RGB! (only blue, though)
- Tested and recommended by MOBA pros
- Nice build quality
Cons
- Not ambidextrous
- Very few stocks left
