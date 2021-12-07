×
6 best gaming mouse(s) under 50 dollars

Gaming mice like the Logitech G303 can be crucial to a good experience (Image via Wallpaper Access)
Aratrik Debnath
ANALYST
Modified Dec 07, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Listicle

These days, gaming mice are a vital tool in a gamer's arsenal. Whether someone plays first-person shooters like CS: GO and Valorant or MOBAs like Dota 2 and LoL, their gaming mice are their most prized peripherals.

Good gaming mice, just like good monitors, will elevate your gaming experience and might even make you a better player. Also, an ideal and ergonomic design, along with the best shape and size as per your hand, will prevent any RSI (Repetitive Stress Injury) from those long gaming sessions.

Best gaming mice to consider under $50

  • Razer Abyssus Essential: $34.99
  • Logitech G305 Lightspeed: $39.99
  • Logitech G502 HERO: $39.99
  • Cooler Master MM710 53G: $41.99
  • Corsair Sabre RGB Pro: $45.99
  • Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime: $47.99

Note: The list is sorted by price, i.e., low to high. Also, always choose gaming mice in accordance with your hand size and grip, and not just off specs.

6) Razer Abyssus Essential ($34.99)

The Razer Abyssus Essential (Image via Amazon)
Pros

  • Customizable RGB
  • Nice build quality
  • Ambidextrous
  • Universal shape

Cons

  • No side buttons
  • Might feel a bit small for some

5) Logitech 305 Lightspeed ($39.99)

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed (Image via Amazon)
Pros

  • Wireless (with near-zero latency)
  • 250h battery life
  • Classic design

Cons

  • No RGB
  • Not ambidextrous (unless you don't use side buttons)

4) Logitech G502 HERO ($39.99)

The Logitech G502 HERO (Image via Amazon)
Pros

  • 11 programmable buttons
  • Customizable RGB
  • Adjustable weight system
  • Braided cable

Cons

  • May feel clunky/big/heavy for some

3) Cooler Master MM710 53G ($41.99)

The Cooler Master MM710 53G (Image via Amazon)
Pros

  • Light, very light
  • Ambidextrous shape (but buttons only on the left side)
  • Braided cable

Cons

  • Some may feel it's too light
  • No RGB

2) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro ($45.99)

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro (Image via Amazon)
Pros

  • Unique shape which some might find the best
  • Customizable RGB
  • Braided cable

Cons

  • Not ambidextrous
  • Shape might not suit all

1) Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime ($47.99)

The Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime (Image via Amazon)
Pros

  • Diamond-like shape, perfect for some
  • RGB! (only blue, though)
  • Tested and recommended by MOBA pros
  • Nice build quality

Cons

  • Not ambidextrous
  • Very few stocks left

Edited by Ravi Iyer
