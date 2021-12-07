6 best gaming mouse(s) under 50 dollars

These days, gaming mice are a vital tool in a gamer's arsenal. Whether someone plays first-person shooters like CS: GO and Valorant or MOBAs like Dota 2 and LoL, their gaming mice are their most prized peripherals.

Good gaming mice, just like good monitors, will elevate your gaming experience and might even make you a better player. Also, an ideal and ergonomic design, along with the best shape and size as per your hand, will prevent any RSI (Repetitive Stress Injury) from those long gaming sessions.

Best gaming mice to consider under $50

Razer Abyssus Essential: $34.99

Logitech G305 Lightspeed: $39.99

Logitech G502 HERO: $39.99

Cooler Master MM710 53G: $41.99

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro: $45.99

Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime: $47.99

Note: The list is sorted by price, i.e., low to high. Also, always choose gaming mice in accordance with your hand size and grip, and not just off specs.

6) Razer Abyssus Essential ($34.99)

The Razer Abyssus Essential (Image via Amazon)

Pros

Customizable RGB

Nice build quality

Ambidextrous

Universal shape

Cons

No side buttons

Might feel a bit small for some

5) Logitech 305 Lightspeed ($39.99)

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed (Image via Amazon)

Pros

Wireless (with near-zero latency)

250h battery life

Classic design

Cons

No RGB

Not ambidextrous (unless you don't use side buttons)

4) Logitech G502 HERO ($39.99)

The Logitech G502 HERO (Image via Amazon)

Pros

11 programmable buttons

Customizable RGB

Adjustable weight system

Braided cable

Cons

May feel clunky/big/heavy for some

3) Cooler Master MM710 53G ($41.99)

The Cooler Master MM710 53G (Image via Amazon)

Pros

Light, very light

Ambidextrous shape (but buttons only on the left side)

Braided cable

Cons

Some may feel it's too light

No RGB

2) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro ($45.99)

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro (Image via Amazon)

Pros

Unique shape which some might find the best

Customizable RGB

Braided cable

Cons

Not ambidextrous

Shape might not suit all

1) Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime ($47.99)

The Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime (Image via Amazon)

Pros

Diamond-like shape, perfect for some

RGB! (only blue, though)

Tested and recommended by MOBA pros

Nice build quality

Cons

Not ambidextrous

Very few stocks left

