5 best gaming keyboards to buy during Black Friday sale 2021

One is pretty much spoilt for choice when looking to buy a gaming keyboard in 2021. Many "budget" brands just take a regular keyboard, plaster LEDs behind their keycaps, and start branding them as "gaming keyboards".
But having a good, durable keyboard is somewhat of an underrated necessity. Apart from the mouse, the keyboard is the most interacted-with component of any PC gaming setup, whether it be a balls-to-the-wall top-tier gaming rig or a pocket-friendly entry-level gaming system.
And just like with mice, there isn't a one-size-fits-all keyboard that will suit everyone.
With the ongoing Black Friday sales, here's a look at some of the best offerings for gaming keyboards, sorted by price.
What to look for in a gaming keyboard
When picking up a gaming keyboard, buyers need to consider the following key points:
1) Build Quality and Ergonomics
Build quality should be given top priority as you will be regularly interacting (or more like bashing in) the keyboard, and if the structural integrity of the keys falter, there goes your AWP peek. Also, a good keyboard should be ergonomic so as to not cause any wrist or finger fatigue over long periods of use.
2) Key Travel
Key travel refers to the vertical distance covered by the keycaps when being pressed down. A lot of folks prefer mechanical keys (mostly Cherry MX) for long and tactile key travel, while many others prefer laptop-like chiclet keys.
3) Size
The size of the keyboard is another important factor that needs to be considered when buying a gaming keyboard. While you might not need a full-sized keyboard for games like Apex Legends or Fortnite, many MOBAs and MMORPGs demand keys that are absent in shrunk-down models.
4) Latency (if it's a Bluetooth model)
If in case a certain keyboard has Bluetooth/wireless capabilities, then the latency of the device needs to be taken into consideration (for those perfectly timed jumps).
5) RGB (as more RGB = More Frames)
This point is pretty self-explanatory!
Best gaming keyboard deals
Listed below are some of the best gaming keyboards on the market that target different price segments. While some are budget-oriented, others focus on premium builds and flashy RGBs.
1) Logitech G213 Prodigy
Pros:
Budget-friendly
Decent build quality
Dedicated media buttons
Full-sized
Integrated Wristpad
Decent key travel (4mm)
Cons:
No cons at this price
2) Logitech G413 Mechanical
Pros:
Mechanical keyboard
Premium build quality
Extra USB port integrated into the chassis
Cons:
No wristpad
No dedicated media buttons
3) Razer Huntsman mini
Pros:
Smaller-sized (60%)
Premium build and design
RGB!!
Cons:
Smaller-sized (60%!)
Slightly overpriced
4) Razer Huntsman Elite
Pros:
Best-in-class build quality
Dedicated media buttons and dial
RGB!! - Razer Chroma Integration
Premium leatherette wristpad
Full size and customizable macros
Cons:
No cons at this price
5) Logitech G915 TKL Wireless/Bluetooth
Pros:
Best-in-class build quality
Low profile and ultra-thin design
Dedicated media buttons
Cons:
Not full size
No wristpad (even at this price)