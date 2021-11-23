5 best gaming keyboards to buy during Black Friday sale 2021

One is pretty much spoilt for choice when looking to buy a gaming keyboard in 2021. Many "budget" brands just take a regular keyboard, plaster LEDs behind their keycaps, and start branding them as "gaming keyboards".

But having a good, durable keyboard is somewhat of an underrated necessity. Apart from the mouse, the keyboard is the most interacted-with component of any PC gaming setup, whether it be a balls-to-the-wall top-tier gaming rig or a pocket-friendly entry-level gaming system.

And just like with mice, there isn't a one-size-fits-all keyboard that will suit everyone.

With the ongoing Black Friday sales, here's a look at some of the best offerings for gaming keyboards, sorted by price.

What to look for in a gaming keyboard

When picking up a gaming keyboard, buyers need to consider the following key points:

1) Build Quality and Ergonomics

Build quality should be given top priority as you will be regularly interacting (or more like bashing in) the keyboard, and if the structural integrity of the keys falter, there goes your AWP peek. Also, a good keyboard should be ergonomic so as to not cause any wrist or finger fatigue over long periods of use.

2) Key Travel

Key travel refers to the vertical distance covered by the keycaps when being pressed down. A lot of folks prefer mechanical keys (mostly Cherry MX) for long and tactile key travel, while many others prefer laptop-like chiclet keys.

3) Size

The size of the keyboard is another important factor that needs to be considered when buying a gaming keyboard. While you might not need a full-sized keyboard for games like Apex Legends or Fortnite, many MOBAs and MMORPGs demand keys that are absent in shrunk-down models.

4) Latency (if it's a Bluetooth model)

If in case a certain keyboard has Bluetooth/wireless capabilities, then the latency of the device needs to be taken into consideration (for those perfectly timed jumps).

5) RGB (as more RGB = More Frames)

This point is pretty self-explanatory!

Best gaming keyboard deals

Listed below are some of the best gaming keyboards on the market that target different price segments. While some are budget-oriented, others focus on premium builds and flashy RGBs.

1) Logitech G213 Prodigy

Logitech G213 Prodigy via amazon.com

Brand Logitech Connectivity Wired Build Material Plastic/Fiber RGB Rating 8/10 Price $39.99 (MRP $69.99)

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Decent build quality

Dedicated media buttons

Full-sized

Integrated Wristpad

Decent key travel (4mm)

Cons:

No cons at this price

2) Logitech G413 Mechanical

Logitech G413 mechanical via amazon.com

Brand Logitech Connectivity Wired Build Material Aluminium RGB Rating 8/10 Price $59.99 (MRP $89.99)

Pros:

Mechanical keyboard

Premium build quality

Extra USB port integrated into the chassis

Cons:

No wristpad

No dedicated media buttons

3) Razer Huntsman mini

Razer Huntsman Mini via amazon.com

Brand Razer Connectivity Wired Build Material Aluminium RGB Rating 9/10 Price $79.99 (MRP $119.99)

Pros:

Smaller-sized (60%)

Premium build and design

RGB!!

Cons:

Smaller-sized (60%!)

Slightly overpriced

4) Razer Huntsman Elite

Razer Huntsman Elite via amazon.com

Brand Razer Connectivity Wired Build Material Aluminium RGB Rating 10/10 Price $129.99 (MRP $199.99)

Pros:

Best-in-class build quality

Dedicated media buttons and dial

RGB!! - Razer Chroma Integration

Premium leatherette wristpad

Full size and customizable macros

Cons:

No cons at this price

5) Logitech G915 TKL Wireless/Bluetooth

Logitech G915 TKL via amazon.com

Brand Logitech Connectivity Wireless 2.4ghz / Bluetooth 4.0 Build Material Aluminium RGB Rating 8.5/10 Price $179.99 (MRP $229.99)

Pros:

Best-in-class build quality

Low profile and ultra-thin design

Dedicated media buttons

Cons:

Not full size

No wristpad (even at this price)

