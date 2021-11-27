5 best budget gaming motherboards in 2021

A gaming motherboard might not seem too important for some people who skimp over its importance when building their PCs. But, it is called the "mother" board for reason.

A good, reliable motherboard is the foundation on which the rest of your rig is based, literally, and as such, makes it extremely important. Now, that doesn't mean you have to go out and buy a thousand-dollar top-of-the-line "gaming" motherboard.

A good "budget" motherboard from a well-known OEM (Original equipment manufacturer) with all the required bells and whistles is good enough to last you a small lifetime.

In this article, we will list some of the best gaming motherboards available for both AMD and Intel builds, all under just 265 USD, and what to consider when buying one.

Factors to consider when buying a 'gaming' motherboard

1) CPU Support/CPU socket - Which CPUs will your motherboard support (Whether Intel or AMD, which generation, among other details).

2) Memory Support - Amount (most motherboards support 32 or 64 GB), type (DDR4 or DDR3) and speed of RAM (2666 Mhz, 2933 Mhz, 3200 Mhz, 3600 Mhz, and so on) that your motherboard will support.

3) Form Factor - The physical size of your motherboard (ATX, E-ATX, micro-ATX, ITX, whether it will fit your "case", pun intended).

4) PCIe Slots - The number and generation of PCIe slots available to fit the latest GPUs, high-end audio cards, as well as networking and storage solutions.

5) Other Features - Other features to look for, including the number of SATA and M.2 slots (for storage), availability of onboard WiFi, Bluetooth, and more.

Best budget gaming motherboards available right now

ASRock B460M Steel Legend (Intel)

MSI MAG B550M Mortar (AMD)

ASUS TUF Gaming Z590 plus Wifi (Intel)

MSI MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi (AMD)

MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon Wifi (Intel)

5) ASRock B460M Steel Legend (Intel)

ASRock B460M Steel Legend (image via Amazon)

CPU Support Intel 10th Gen Memory Support 4x DIMM, 64 GB upto 2933 Mhz Expansion Slots 2x PCIe Gen 3 x16, 1x PCIe Gen 3 x1 Video Ports 1 DP, 1 HDMI Rear US 4x USB 3.2, 1x Type C, 2 USB 2.0 Storage 2x M.2, 6x SATA 6 Gbps Networking Realtek 2.5Gb LAN Extras Size: ATX, Socket: LGA 1120

4) MSI MAG B550M Mortar (AMD)

MSI MAG B550M Mortar (AMD) (image via amazon)

CPU Support 3rd & 4th Gen Ryzen Memory Support 4x DIMM, up to 128GB, up to DDR4-4400 Expansion Slots 1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1x PCIe 3.0 x4 Video Ports 2x M.2, 6x SATA 6Gbps Rear US 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 2.0 Storage 2x M.2, 6x SATA 6Gbps Networking Realtek 2.5Gb ethernet Extras Size: Micro-ATX, Socket: AM4

3) ASUS TUF Gaming Z590 plus Wifi (Intel)

ASUS TUF Gaming Z590 plus Wifi (Intel) (image via amazon)

CPU Support Intel 10th & 11th Gen Memory Support 4x DIMM, up to 128GB, DDR4-5133 Expansion Slots 1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4), 1x PCIe 3.0 x16 (x4), 2x PCIe 3.0 x1 Video Ports 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0 Rear US 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, 5x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 6x USB 2.0 Storage 3x M.2, 6x SATA 6Gbps Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6E, 1x Intel 2.5Gb ethernet Extras Size: ATX, Socket: LGA 1200

2) MSI MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi (AMD)

MSI MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi (AMD) (image via amazon)

CPU Support AMD 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Gen Ryzen Memory Support 4x DIMM, 128GB, DDR4-4400 Expansion Slots 1x PCIe x16, 1x PCIe x16 (x4), 2x PCIe x1 Video Ports HDMI Rear US 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 (1x Type-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, 2x USB 2.0 Storage 2x M.2, 6x SATA Networking Ethernet, 2.4Gbps 802.11ac Extras Size: ATX, Socket: AM4

1) MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon Wifi (Intel)

MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon Wifi (Intel) (image via amazon)

CPU Support Intel 10th Gen Memory Support 4x DIMM, up to 128GB, DDR4-4800 (OC) Expansion Slots 3x PCIe 3.0 (x16/x0/x4 or x8/x8/x4), 2x PCIe 3.0 x1 Video Ports 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI Rear US 5x USB 3.2, 2x USB 2.0 Storage 2x M.2, 6x SATA 6Gbps Networking 1x 2.5Gb LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6 wireless Extras Size: ATX, Socket: LGA 1200

