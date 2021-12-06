5 best gaming headphones under $100

Gaming headphones are both popular and polarizing at the same time.
While audio enthusiasts will always prefer good quality headphones from the likes of Sennheiser, AKG, or Audio Technica, along with a separate mic to get the best output and input, most gamers will choose the more convenient option and buy a gaming headset instead.
Factors to consider when buying gaming headphones:
1) Sound Quality: While gaming headphones will never provide you with the sound quality of a studio/mixing headphone, getting one comparable to a good 'earphone' (like the Sennheiser CX 300S) is enough.
2) Mic Quality: This is where a lot of gaming headphones cheap out. A good quality mic is important to get your teammate's attention and give them callouts. A bad quality mic, on the other hand, will most probably get you muted.
3) Comfort: One of the more underrated factors, the comfort of gaming headphones, is crucial, maybe even more so than sound/mic quality, as you'll be wearing it for extended periods.
4) Design/Looks: This isn't as necessary for some as it is for others, but gaming headphones should look and feel the part while, fitting in nicely with your setup for that extra aesthetic point.
The best gaming headphones to consider in 2021
- Hyper X Cloud II: $59.99
- Steelseries Arctis 5: $72.99
- Razer BlackShark V2: $74.99
- Razer Kraken T. Edition: $89.99
- Logitech G Pro X: $94.99
(note- This list is sorted by price: low to high)
5) Hyper X Cloud II (~ $60)
Pros:
- Great Comfort
- Perfect Pricing
- Great External DAC
- Detachable Mic
- 7.1 Surround Sound
- Extra Velour Earpads
Cons:
- No Cons at this Price
4) Steelseries Arctis 5 (~ $73)
Pros:
- Light and Comfortable
- RGB!
- Retractable Microphone
- DTS X v2 Sound
- Inline USB for Game/Chat audio balancing
Cons:
- Could have had a better external DAC instead
3) Razer BlackShark V2 (~ $75)
Pros:
- Unique Design
- Decent External DAC
- Unmatched Comfort
- Competitive Pricing
- THX 7.1 Spatial Sound
Cons:
- No Physical Audio controls on the DAC
2) Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (~ $90)
Pros:
- Great Sound
- Great Comfort
- Great External DAC with multiple Functions
- THX 7.1 Spatial Sound
- Retractable Microphone
Cons:
- Not the best Looking headset
- Could be cheaper
1) Logitech G Pro X (~ $95)
Pros:
- Best in class sound quality
- Great design and looks
- Comfortable
- 7.1 Surround Sound
Cons:
- Could be cheaper
- no external DAC included