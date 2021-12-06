5 best gaming headphones under $100

Gaming headphones are both popular and polarizing at the same time.

While audio enthusiasts will always prefer good quality headphones from the likes of Sennheiser, AKG, or Audio Technica, along with a separate mic to get the best output and input, most gamers will choose the more convenient option and buy a gaming headset instead.

Factors to consider when buying gaming headphones:

1) Sound Quality: While gaming headphones will never provide you with the sound quality of a studio/mixing headphone, getting one comparable to a good 'earphone' (like the Sennheiser CX 300S) is enough.

2) Mic Quality: This is where a lot of gaming headphones cheap out. A good quality mic is important to get your teammate's attention and give them callouts. A bad quality mic, on the other hand, will most probably get you muted.

3) Comfort: One of the more underrated factors, the comfort of gaming headphones, is crucial, maybe even more so than sound/mic quality, as you'll be wearing it for extended periods.

4) Design/Looks: This isn't as necessary for some as it is for others, but gaming headphones should look and feel the part while, fitting in nicely with your setup for that extra aesthetic point.

The best gaming headphones to consider in 2021

(note- This list is sorted by price: low to high)

5) Hyper X Cloud II (~ $60)

HyperX Cloud II (Image via Amazon)

Pros:

Great Comfort

Perfect Pricing

Great External DAC

Detachable Mic

7.1 Surround Sound

Extra Velour Earpads

Cons:

No Cons at this Price

4) Steelseries Arctis 5 (~ $73)

Steelseries Arctis 5 (Image via Amazon)

Pros:

Light and Comfortable

RGB!

Retractable Microphone

DTS X v2 Sound

Inline USB for Game/Chat audio balancing

Cons:

Could have had a better external DAC instead

3) Razer BlackShark V2 (~ $75)

Razer Blackshark V2 (Image via Amazon)

Pros:

Unique Design

Decent External DAC

Unmatched Comfort

Competitive Pricing

THX 7.1 Spatial Sound

Cons:

No Physical Audio controls on the DAC

2) Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (~ $90)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Image via Amazon)

Pros:

Great Sound

Great Comfort

Great External DAC with multiple Functions

THX 7.1 Spatial Sound

Retractable Microphone

Cons:

Not the best Looking headset

Could be cheaper

1) Logitech G Pro X (~ $95)

Logitech G Pro X (Image via Amazon)

Pros:

Best in class sound quality

Great design and looks

Comfortable

7.1 Surround Sound

Cons:

Could be cheaper

no external DAC included

