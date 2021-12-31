5 Best GPUs for gaming in 2022

Both Nvidia and AMD launched a new generation of GPUs a year back. AMD introduced hardware-accelerated ray-tracing support, while Nvidia further improved on their implementation of ray-tracing and DLSS. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, lockdown restrictions and reduced production, the majority of us couldn't get our hands on one.

But GPUs are now slowly creeping back in stock all over the world, that too at MSRP or close to it.

Given the many year-ending deals on offer, a lot of folks might be looking to get their hands on a brand new GPU. For them, we have listed some of the best GPUs to consider in 2022.

GPUs to Consider in 2022

5) RTX 3060Ti

The RTX 3060ti (Image via Nvidia)

Brand: Nvidia

Specs:

CUDA Cores: 4,864

Boost Clock: 1,665 Mhz, Base Clock: 1,410 Mhz

TFLOPS: 16.20

Memory: 8GB GDDR6, Clock: 14 GT/s, Bandwidth: 448 GB/s

In-Game Frames:

Cyberpunk 2077 (Medium-High, RTX/DLSS Off): 35 FPS Avg.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (High, DLSS Off): 59 FPS Avg.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (high): 48 FPS Avg.

MS Flight Sim (High): 39 FPS Avg.

*All games tested at 4K (3840x2160).

*Settings have been lowered for the 3060Ti compared to other GPUs.

Pricing: $959

4) RX 6800

The RX 6800 (Image via AMD)

Brand: AMD

Specs:

RDNA Cores: 3,840

Boost Clock: 2,105 Mhz, Base Clock: 1,700 MHz

TFLOPS: 16.17

Memory: 16GB GDDR6, Clock: 16 GT/s, Bandwidth: 512 GB/s

In-Game Frames:

Cyberpunk 2077 (Maxed out, RTX/DLSS Off): 30 FPS Avg.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultra, DLSS Off): 54 FPS Avg.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Very high-Ultra high): 55 FPS Avg.

MS Flight Sim (Ultra): 42 FPS Avg.

*All games tested at 4K (3840x2160).

Pricing: $1,599

3) RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 (Image via Nvidia)

Brand: Nvidia

Specs:

CUDA Cores: 5,888

Boost Clock: 1,725 Mhz, Base Clock: 1,500 Mhz

TFLOPS: 20.37

Memory: 8GB GDDR6, Clock: 14 GT/s, Bandwidth: 448 GB/s

In-Game Frames:

Cyberpunk 2077 (Maxed out, RTX/DLSS Off): 31 FPS Avg.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultra, DLSS Off): 51 FPS Avg.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Very high-Ultra high): 47 FPS Avg.

MS Flight Sim (Ultra): 43 FPS Avg.

*All games tested at 4K (3840x2160).

Pricing: $1,147

2) RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 (Image via Nvidia)

Brand: Nvidia

Specs:

CUDA Cores: 8,704

Boost Clock: 1,710 MHz, Base Clock: 1,440 MHz

TFLOPS: 29.76

Memory: 10GB GDDR6X, Clock: 19 GT/s, Bandwidth: 760 GB/s

In-Game Frames:

Cyberpunk 2077 (Maxed out, RTX/DLSS Off): 42 FPS Avg.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultra, DLSS Off): 67 FPS Avg.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Very high-Ultra high): 58 FPS Avg.

MS Flight Sim (Ultra): 55 FPS Avg.

*All games tested at 4K (3840x2160).

Pricing: $1,900

1) RX 6900XT

The RX 6900 XT (Image via AMD)

Brand: AMD

Specs:

RDNA Cores: 5,120

Boost Clock: 2,250 MHz, Base Clock: 1,825 MHz

TFLOPS: 23.04

Memory: 16GB GDDR6, Clock: 16 GT/s, Bandwidth: 512 GB/s

In-Game Frames:

Cyberpunk 2077 (Maxed out, RTX/DLSS Off): 43 FPS Avg.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultra, DLSS Off): 69 FPS Avg.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Very high-Ultra high): 69 FPS Avg.

MS Flight Sim (Ultra): 56 FPS Avg.

*All games tested at 4K (3840x2160).

Pricing: $1,699

NOTE: This GPU listicle reflects the author's views, and is in no particular order.

