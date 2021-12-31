5 Best GPUs for gaming in 2022

Both Nvidia and AMD launched a new generation of GPUs a year back. AMD introduced hardware-accelerated ray-tracing support, while Nvidia further improved on their implementation of ray-tracing and DLSS. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, lockdown restrictions and reduced production, the majority of us couldn't get our hands on one.
But GPUs are now slowly creeping back in stock all over the world, that too at MSRP or close to it.
Given the many year-ending deals on offer, a lot of folks might be looking to get their hands on a brand new GPU. For them, we have listed some of the best GPUs to consider in 2022.
GPUs to Consider in 2022
5) RTX 3060Ti
Brand: Nvidia
Specs:
- CUDA Cores: 4,864
- Boost Clock: 1,665 Mhz, Base Clock: 1,410 Mhz
- TFLOPS: 16.20
- Memory: 8GB GDDR6, Clock: 14 GT/s, Bandwidth: 448 GB/s
In-Game Frames:
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Medium-High, RTX/DLSS Off): 35 FPS Avg.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (High, DLSS Off): 59 FPS Avg.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (high): 48 FPS Avg.
- MS Flight Sim (High): 39 FPS Avg.
*All games tested at 4K (3840x2160).
*Settings have been lowered for the 3060Ti compared to other GPUs.
Pricing: $959
4) RX 6800
Brand: AMD
Specs:
- RDNA Cores: 3,840
- Boost Clock: 2,105 Mhz, Base Clock: 1,700 MHz
- TFLOPS: 16.17
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6, Clock: 16 GT/s, Bandwidth: 512 GB/s
In-Game Frames:
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Maxed out, RTX/DLSS Off): 30 FPS Avg.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultra, DLSS Off): 54 FPS Avg.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Very high-Ultra high): 55 FPS Avg.
- MS Flight Sim (Ultra): 42 FPS Avg.
*All games tested at 4K (3840x2160).
Pricing: $1,599
3) RTX 3070
Brand: Nvidia
Specs:
- CUDA Cores: 5,888
- Boost Clock: 1,725 Mhz, Base Clock: 1,500 Mhz
- TFLOPS: 20.37
- Memory: 8GB GDDR6, Clock: 14 GT/s, Bandwidth: 448 GB/s
In-Game Frames:
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Maxed out, RTX/DLSS Off): 31 FPS Avg.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultra, DLSS Off): 51 FPS Avg.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Very high-Ultra high): 47 FPS Avg.
- MS Flight Sim (Ultra): 43 FPS Avg.
*All games tested at 4K (3840x2160).
Pricing: $1,147
2) RTX 3080
Brand: Nvidia
Specs:
- CUDA Cores: 8,704
- Boost Clock: 1,710 MHz, Base Clock: 1,440 MHz
- TFLOPS: 29.76
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6X, Clock: 19 GT/s, Bandwidth: 760 GB/s
In-Game Frames:
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Maxed out, RTX/DLSS Off): 42 FPS Avg.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultra, DLSS Off): 67 FPS Avg.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Very high-Ultra high): 58 FPS Avg.
- MS Flight Sim (Ultra): 55 FPS Avg.
*All games tested at 4K (3840x2160).
Pricing: $1,900
1) RX 6900XT
Brand: AMD
Specs:
- RDNA Cores: 5,120
- Boost Clock: 2,250 MHz, Base Clock: 1,825 MHz
- TFLOPS: 23.04
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6, Clock: 16 GT/s, Bandwidth: 512 GB/s
In-Game Frames:
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Maxed out, RTX/DLSS Off): 43 FPS Avg.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultra, DLSS Off): 69 FPS Avg.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Very high-Ultra high): 69 FPS Avg.
- MS Flight Sim (Ultra): 56 FPS Avg.
*All games tested at 4K (3840x2160).
Pricing: $1,699
NOTE: This GPU listicle reflects the author's views, and is in no particular order.