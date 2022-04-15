How to play Fortnite in 120 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Playing Fortnite at glorious 120 FPS on consoles seemed like a far-fetched dream during the last generation. But then, in came the PS5 and Xbox Series X with blazing fast hardware, facilitating high frame rate gaming for the masses. Interestingly, 75% of the battle royale game's players are primarily console gamers.

The norm had been playing on aging hardware at a measly 30 FPS. This is about to change as soon as more people start to get their hands on the new consoles.

Epic Games was kind enough to issue an update soon after the PS5 and Xbox Series X launched, meaning Fortnite has constantly significantly been optimized. A few small steps are involved in enabling 120 FPS on both the consoles.

But, first things first

The prerequisite here is to have a display that supports high frame rates equal to or above 120 FPS. If you can afford a TV like the LG CX OLED, then go for it.

Else, save your money and invest in an IPS monitor like the LG Ultragear. It supports a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and a frame rate of up to 144 Hz. If your display can't do it justice, there is no point bothering with switching to 120 FPS.

Enabling Fortnite's 120 FPS mode on PS5

Deep inside the PlayStation 5's Settings menu lies the toggle to turn on the 120 FPS mode. As recommended by Epic, there are several steps that you need to follow:

After turning on the PS5, go to Settings. Find Save Data and Game/App settings. Look for the Game Presets tab. Inside Game Presets, you'll find an option to switch between Resolution Mode or Performance Mode. Choose Performance Mode. Start Fortnite and locate the menu icon in the top right corner. Navigate to Settings and click on Video. You will find a toggle to turn 120 FPS mode on or off. Turn it on and apply the changes.

Enabling Fortnite's 120 FPS mode on Xbox Series X

The Xbox UI isn't the most user-friendly. So finding the correct settings can prove to be slightly tricky. Here are the steps that you need to follow to get access to the 120 FPS mode:

If the Fortnite application is running, close it. Press the Xbox button and navigate to the Profile and System tab on your controller. Move down and click on Settings. Find TV and Display Options under the General tab. Open 4K TV details to match compatibility with your display. Go back from 4K TV Details and click Refresh Rate under TV and Display Options. Choose the 120 Hz mode. Start Fortnite and find the menu icon in the top right corner. Navigate to Settings and click on Video. You will find a toggle to turn 120 FPS mode on or off. Turn it on and apply the changes.

As it turns out, enabling the 120 FPS mode is surprisingly pretty easy. Not only will this give you a competitive advantage over others, but it will also make the whole gameplay experience better and more fluid than ever before for console gamers.

This comes as a welcome addition considering that game is starting to pick up steam again after the introduction of Zero Build Mode. Happy gaming.

