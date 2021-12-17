Fortnite has grown to become a massively popular game and it's played by all ages worldwide. There is something for everyone, whether Fortnite's unique graphic style animation or numerous collaborations. While Epic Games has constantly scaled up its backend servers to prevent any overload or loading issues, it is still not entirely invulnerable.

There have been many instances where Fortnite servers have been overwhelmed by users and players logging into the game simultaneously. Here are 4 times Fortnite players actually broke Epic Games' servers.

Top 4 Incidents When Fortnite Players Crashed Epic Games' Servers

1) Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live Event

The most recent Chapter-ending live event in Chapter 2 Season 8 saw an enormous spike in player count, all to witness how it all ends. Epic revealing the face of the Foundation was another surprise that caught many off-guard.

Spartan Boi @VixenishDragon4 This is my favorite part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event: This is my favorite part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event: https://t.co/ueikgjNT0s

The live event saw a massive amount of players joining the lobby, which broke the game's servers for a while. However, this incident didn't have much impact on the overall experience.

2) Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters

While Fortnite has seen many Marvel characters, none have matched the hype of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

bon. @blankspace11521 Spiderman's web shooters is my fave mythic item to date. It's just so fun to use! Spiderman's web shooters is my fave mythic item to date. It's just so fun to use! https://t.co/c3EQi5jLNK

Leaks and rumors surrounding the collab had always been there, but Epic's announcement of the collab and the Mythic Web-Shooters literally drove the community crazy. The Mythic Web-Shooters have been the talk of the town since it was released and have even been termed as one of the best Fortnite Mythic items.

3) Fortnite Chapter 3 Map Reveal

While the spectacular ending of Fortnite Chapter 2 was leaked, it still didn't stop it from becoming one of the most significant incidents transpiring in the game. The island flipping on its axis really did blow everyone's mind, and the short yet creative Fortnite Chapter 3 downtime screen added to the mania. Chapter 3 Season 1 is already a great success and has been praised by players new and old.

4) Winterfest 2021

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is just a day old, and it has already started to break the game. The developers recently announced a slew of free rewards as part of the event leading to unexpected login, matchmaking and other issues.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are investigating login, matchmaking and other issues.



We will update you when the issues are resolved. We are investigating login, matchmaking and other issues. We will update you when the issues are resolved. https://t.co/nS4QgxsXIl

Epic Games even addressed the issue and stated that they are trying to fix it. While the issue has now been fixed, this is just an example of how a free skin can hype players up.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider