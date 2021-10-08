5 best gaming monitors for the PS5

Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) marked the company's foray into the next generation of consoles. Armed with a blazing fast SSD and ray tracing capabilities, the PS5 boasts more power than the last two console generations combined.

This has brought an interesting conundrum for players, as the PS5 has now outgrown traditional 60Hz televisions, and can output at refresh rates that are more common in gaming monitors. Players have been slowly making the switch and a few gaming monitors stand out when they're analyzed in the market.

What to look for when buying a PS5 monitor?

The PS5 is now better suited for monitors than most TVs (Image via WCCFTech)

When it comes to picking out a monitor for the PS5, price is definitely the most limiting factor. The gaming monitor market is crammed with products that target different sectors of visual entertainment.

Adobe RGB color spaces are more important for content creators, while competitive gamers prefer faster refresh rates above 144Hz for the lowest response times. The PS5 is in a unique place where it supports both HDR and high refresh rate gaming if players choose.

The PS5 generally supports two gameplay modes in "quality" and "performance". Quality usually bumps up the game's resolution to either 4k or 1440p and runs at a lower refresh rate of 60Hz or 30Hz. On the other hand, performance mode prioritizes faster frame rates and drops the resolution to around 1080p to push 120+ frames per second.

Players don't necessarily have to choose between both modes when picking a monitor if their budget isn't strained. However, those on a limited budget may have to choose between visual fidelity or frame rates when choosing a monitor.

Which gaming monitor should I choose for my PS5?

The PS5's high refresh rate mode has made a lot more monitors viable for the console (Image via u/Pero_perez Reddit)

This list will take a look at monitors that target different areas of the visual experience like frame rate, color depth, form factor (curved monitors), resolution and size.

5) MSI Optix G27C4 - High refresh rate curved monitor on a budget

The MSI Optix G27C4 is a great high refresh rate monitor that doesn't break the budget (Image via MSI)

Display Type 27" Curved VA Panel Resolution 1920 x 1080

Refresh Rate Up to 165Hz Price $450

Pros:

High refresh rate for a cheap price Curved monitor for immersive gameplay

Cons:

Cheap VA panel is inferior to almost all IPS competitors in terms of color accuracy No HDR support

4) LG 24UD58 - Budget 4K gaming

The LG 24UD58 is one of the cheapest 4k IPS panels in the market (Image via LG)

Display Type 24" Flat IPS Panel Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4k) Refresh Rate 60Hz Price $300

Pros:

True 4k capabilities at a low price IPS panel present in a price category where TN panels are prevalent

Cons:

Smaller than its 27-inch counterparts at a similar price range No HDR support

3) LG 27GL850 - A balance between resolution and frame rate

The 27GL850 is one of the most versatile monitors in 2021 (Image via LG)

Display Type 27" Flat Nano IPS panel Resolution 2560 x 1440

Refresh Rate Up to 144Hz Price $400

Pros:

Midway resolution between 1080p and 4k 144Hz IPS Panel at a wallet-friendly price HDR10 support Excellent response times

Cons:

While HDR support is present it leaves a lot to be desired Representation of black color can feel washed out

2) Gigabyte M28U - Best of all worlds

The M28U is an exciting alternative to buyers who are wary of OLED burn-in (Image via Gigabyte)

Display Type 28" Flat IPS Panel Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate Up to 144Hz Price $650

Pros:

No compromise between 4k and high refresh rates Phenomenal response times for an IPS panel

Cons:

High response times if the monitor's firmware is not updated Lot of inverse ghosting in overdrive modes

1) LG OLED48C1 - The ultimate no-compromise monitor

The LG OLED48C1 is bigger than most TV's and has none of the pitfalls that accompany them (Image via Rtings)

Display Type 48" Flat OLED Panel Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz Price $1300

Pros:

Massive size OLED panel for true blacks High refresh rate

Cons:

High price, nearly worth three PS5's alone Static video game elements may introduce OLED burn-in after long play sessions

Also Read

Choosing a monitor is never easy and players will have to do extensive research to prevent buyers' remorse. The easiest constraint to begin the hunt is to establish a firm budget and analyze options accordingly. Resolution may not be the biggest priority for those who enjoy high refresh rates, but for those looking to view Spider-Man's Manhattan in all its ray-traced glory, a 4k panel would be ideal.

Edited by R. Elahi