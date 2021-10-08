5 best gaming monitors for the PS5

Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) marked the company's foray into the next generation of consoles. Armed with a blazing fast SSD and ray tracing capabilities, the PS5 boasts more power than the last two console generations combined.
This has brought an interesting conundrum for players, as the PS5 has now outgrown traditional 60Hz televisions, and can output at refresh rates that are more common in gaming monitors. Players have been slowly making the switch and a few gaming monitors stand out when they're analyzed in the market.
What to look for when buying a PS5 monitor?
When it comes to picking out a monitor for the PS5, price is definitely the most limiting factor. The gaming monitor market is crammed with products that target different sectors of visual entertainment.
Adobe RGB color spaces are more important for content creators, while competitive gamers prefer faster refresh rates above 144Hz for the lowest response times. The PS5 is in a unique place where it supports both HDR and high refresh rate gaming if players choose.
The PS5 generally supports two gameplay modes in "quality" and "performance". Quality usually bumps up the game's resolution to either 4k or 1440p and runs at a lower refresh rate of 60Hz or 30Hz. On the other hand, performance mode prioritizes faster frame rates and drops the resolution to around 1080p to push 120+ frames per second.
Players don't necessarily have to choose between both modes when picking a monitor if their budget isn't strained. However, those on a limited budget may have to choose between visual fidelity or frame rates when choosing a monitor.
Which gaming monitor should I choose for my PS5?
This list will take a look at monitors that target different areas of the visual experience like frame rate, color depth, form factor (curved monitors), resolution and size.
5) MSI Optix G27C4 - High refresh rate curved monitor on a budget
Pros:
- High refresh rate for a cheap price
- Curved monitor for immersive gameplay
Cons:
- Cheap VA panel is inferior to almost all IPS competitors in terms of color accuracy
- No HDR support
4) LG 24UD58 - Budget 4K gaming
Pros:
- True 4k capabilities at a low price
- IPS panel present in a price category where TN panels are prevalent
Cons:
- Smaller than its 27-inch counterparts at a similar price range
- No HDR support
3) LG 27GL850 - A balance between resolution and frame rate
Pros:
- Midway resolution between 1080p and 4k
- 144Hz IPS Panel at a wallet-friendly price
- HDR10 support
- Excellent response times
Cons:
- While HDR support is present it leaves a lot to be desired
- Representation of black color can feel washed out
2) Gigabyte M28U - Best of all worlds
Pros:
- No compromise between 4k and high refresh rates
- Phenomenal response times for an IPS panel
Cons:
- High response times if the monitor's firmware is not updated
- Lot of inverse ghosting in overdrive modes
1) LG OLED48C1 - The ultimate no-compromise monitor
Pros:
- Massive size
- OLED panel for true blacks
- High refresh rate
Cons:
- High price, nearly worth three PS5's alone
- Static video game elements may introduce OLED burn-in after long play sessions
Choosing a monitor is never easy and players will have to do extensive research to prevent buyers' remorse. The easiest constraint to begin the hunt is to establish a firm budget and analyze options accordingly. Resolution may not be the biggest priority for those who enjoy high refresh rates, but for those looking to view Spider-Man's Manhattan in all its ray-traced glory, a 4k panel would be ideal.