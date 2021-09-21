5 open-world games like GTA 5 for new players (2021)

Rockstar's GTA franchise is at the top of the open-world genre. GTA 5, their most recent game from the series, is often considered one of the best open-world games in history. But it's not the only sandbox title out there.

Despite its success, there may be many reasons for players to look for alternatives. There is an abundance of open-world video games that are similar to the popular Rockstar title.

This article takes a look at a few such games that are especially suitable for those who are new to the genre.

Five open-world games similar to GTA 5

1) Prototype

Prototype may be a bit old by today's standards, but it is one of the most unique open-world games ever made. Alex Mercer, the protagonist, is literally the most powerful living creature on the planet. He can shapeshift into a monster or disguise himself as another person.

If the players feel too overpowered from using the superpowers, they can transform into a soldier and roleplay instead. Players cannot drive vehicles, but they can glide across the city.

2) Spider-Man

Spider-Man by Insomniac Games requires no introduction. Most gamers as well as Marvel fans are aware of this game and how well-made it is. Apart from experiencing Spider-Man's superpowers, one can explore the lively recreation of Manhattan island.

Any player can pick up the game and learn to be a superhero. The controls are intuitive and don't feel challenging at all.

3) Saints Row The Third

Often called a GTA clone, the Saints Row series deviated from the GTA formula with their third installment. Saints Row 3 may be a lot like GTA, but it also has a ton of features that aren't present in its rival series.

From racing with a light cycle in the matrix to firing mind-controlling octopi using a launcher, this game is all about wackiness. SR3 has recently been remastered with better visuals and minor improvements.

4) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is the spiritual successor to True Crime, a series that was often dubbed a GTA clone. The location is set in Hong Kong, and the environment feels truly immersive.

The major difference from GTA 5 is the dependence on melee combat over firearms. It was also recently remastered with a much better looking edition.

5) Far Cry 3

The Far Cry series truly made its mark with its third installment. It had far more features than previous games, and boasted intuitive gameplay mechanics. Stealth was refined quite a bit, and gunfights never felt repetitive.

Compared to its predecessors, this is also quite an easy game for beginners. Just like Far Cry 2, this title also had an intriguing antagonist, but the plot ending was inferior compared to the former. This game was being distributed for free recently.

