How to get Far Cry 3 for free

Ubisoft is giving away Far Cry 3, widely regarded as the best Far Cry game, until September 11, 2021, only on PC.

Ubisoft’s Far Cry series is known for taking the players into exotic locations where they fight an oppressive figurehead and take the control back for the people. Crytek initially developed the series as a demonstration for their Cry Engine, but starting from Far Cry 2 in 2008, Ubisoft Montreal has helmed the franchise in its Dunia engine.

Far Cry titles are known for their exotic locales, variety of arsenal to spread chaos, and iconic antagonists. With the sixth mainline game coming up, there is no better time to jump back into one of the most enjoyable games in the franchise, Far Cry 3.

Claiming Far Cry 3 for free before September 11

Ubisoft is currently giving away the famous Far Cry 3 for the PC platform through Ubisoft Connect until Saturday. The game is widely considered the best Far Cry game yet, and will certainly get people interested in the upcoming Far Cry 6.

There are two methods to claim Far Cry 3 for free.

From the website

Visit https://register.ubisoft.com/far-cry-3/en-US Log in to the Ubisoft account. Click on Ubisoft Connect | PC as platform of choice. Then the website will give a prompt to either launch the Ubisoft Connect application on continuing on Ubisoft Website. On choosing either of the options, the player will have Far Cry 3 added to the library.

From Ubisoft Connect Application

Download and install the Ubisoft Connect PC application from https://ubisoftconnect.com/en-US/ Log in to the Ubisoft Connect account. Go to the store tab and search for Far Cry 3. From there, select Get it for Free.

It is to be noted that the giveaway is only for the Far Cry 3 standard edition and does not include the Deluxe Edition DLCs (The Monkey Business Pack, The Lost Expeditions, The Warrior Pack, and The Predator Pack). However, the DLCs are for multiplayer, which is non-existent.

Far Cry 3 system requirements

The system requirements for Far Cry 3 are extremely low compared to modern machines but were quite demanding when it launched.

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8/8.1 (64bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8/8.1 (64bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core2Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz or AMD Athlon II X4 620 @ 2.6 GHz

Intel Core2Quad Q6600 @ 2.4 GHz or AMD Athlon II X4 620 @ 2.6 GHz RAM: 2GB

2GB Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTS450 or AMD Radeon HD5670 (1024MB VRAM)

Nvidia GeForce GTS450 or AMD Radeon HD5670 (1024MB VRAM) DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

DirectX June 2010 Redistributable Sound: DirectX Compatible Sound Card with the latest driver

Recommended

Operating System : Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8/8.1 (64bit versions only)

: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 8/8.1 (64bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i5 2400s @ 2.5 GHz or better / AMD FX-6100 @ 3.3 GHz or better

Intel Core i5 2400s @ 2.5 GHz or better / AMD FX-6100 @ 3.3 GHz or better RAM: 4GB or more for Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1

4GB or more for Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1 Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560Ti (1024 VRAM) or better / AMD Radeon HD 6870 (1024 VRAM) or better

Once claimed, Far Cry 3 will stay in the library forever.

