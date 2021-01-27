Top 5 games in the Far Cry franchise

The Far Cry franchise has been around for some time.

It's no surprise that many of us have spent hours playing these games, exploring every nitty-gritty of these games' maps, looking for secrets.

The franchise stretches over 12 games, and while most of them have slipped under the radar, fading into oblivion and obscurity, a few have retained their legendary status.

With Far Cry 6 just beyond the horizon, it's time to take a trip down memory lane and check out the older games in this amazing series.

Five best Far Cry games

5# - Far Cry

Far Cry (Image via Crytek Studios)

The game that started it all, Far Cry, was released in 2004 and was nothing short of revolutionary. It was a graphically demanding game and stood apart from other titles at that time.

The game offered players the chance to explore massive jungles, drive various vehicles, and, of course, spray lead in all directions. Suffice to say that many games have taken influence and ideation from Far cry over the years.

The game allowed players to explore and complete each mission in their own way. This opened up so many dynamics that were unheard of at the time. The enemy AI even adapted to players, making encounters unpredictable and nerve-racking.

#4 - Far Cry Primal

Far Cry Primal was one of those weird games that occasionally came along and shook things up. Set during the stone age, the game puts players in the role of a hunter/gather sometime in the Mesolithic period.

Charge into battle in Far Cry Primal, and face extinction head on!https://t.co/IjXFRRVhwt — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) February 4, 2016

Good old fashion guns, knives, and other utility items were replaced with bows, clubs, and spears. The game put a lot of emphasis on survival mechanics, such as crafting and protecting the protagonist not only from the elements but the environment as well.

One of the strangest features of Far Cry Primal was the ability to tame wild animals. These creatures could not only be used defensively but offensively as well.

It allowed for a few unique gameplay strategies that players could implement to complete their objectives. It was a fresh take on the franchise, which unfortunately was not popular with most gamers.

#3 - Far Cry 2

Being based in Africa, the game forced the protagonist to constantly take malaria tablets to stay alive. Players could obtain pills by completing missions and objectives.

In this sense, Far Cry was way ahead of its time in many ways. It offered gameplay mechanics that are now an essential part of most battle royal games.

#TBT to Far Cry 2. This open-world sequel was released on October 21, 2008 for PC, Xbox 360 and PS3! pic.twitter.com/oPumMSffJo — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) October 22, 2020

Guns would break down after constant usage, health items couldn't be hoarded, bullets could be removed, bones snapped back into place, and wounds bandaged. In fact, using the in-game map was an essential part of getting things done. All these elements now feature in modern games.

Far Cry 2 is great because it doesn't care about you https://t.co/2G51dHbZtl pic.twitter.com/SNHwThN9sn — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) October 3, 2019

Coupled with the harsh African environment, dynamic weather, and day/night cycle, Far Cry 2 had some groundbreaking mechanics for a game from 2008.

#2 - Far Cry 4

The name Kyrat is almost synonymous with Far Cry 4. The game featured an impressive environment with a rich story and cultural background. It truly allowed players to explore both vertically and horizontally.

Kyrat is a very primal place. See more Kyrati proverbs on our website: http://t.co/vL4xLrsabQ pic.twitter.com/G3TlTqEQxj — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) September 18, 2014

The introduction of a wingsuit made descending off mountains a breeze, literally. The game allowed players to rush into enemy strongholds while riding a war elephant. It can't get any crazier than this.

Much like the antagonist in Far Cry 3, Pagan Min keeps things interesting with his flare and uncertainty.

#1 - Far Cry 3

"Did I ever tell you what the definition of insanity is?"

Just a handful of games enjoy the privilege and honor of being remembered by only one dialogue, which is the case for Far Cry 3 and its antagonist, Vaas.

#FarCryInsanityVR brings you face to face with Vaas from #FarCry 3. Explore islands and fight for your survival - coming 2021. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) September 10, 2020

The game improved on its predecessors by introducing skill trees, experience points, crafting systems, and even first-person cover shooting.

While Far Cry 3 performed well, most players remember it not for the protagonist but because of the villain. It is one of those rare moments in which the bad guys steal the limelight.

Far Cry 6 (coming soon)

The next entry into the franchise is bound to set the bar even higher for the series. The game is set in the fictional Caribbean island called Yara, which has taken a lot of influence from Cuba.

The developers have said that this will be the largest Far Cry playground to date.

The announcement trailer for Far Cry 6 has arrived, and with it comes a ton of new information about where we'll be and who we'll be up against in the latest installment of the long-running series. Let's dive in on what we know and what we THINK we know. #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/rMp4XUtCz4 — IGN (@IGN) July 13, 2020

It is a tropical paradise frozen in time, ruled by Anton Castillo, who tries to raise his son Diego to follow in his footsteps. The player will take the role of guerrilla fighter Danny Rojas and try to destabilize the tyrants' regime once and for all.

