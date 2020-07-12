Far Cry 6 trailer leaked: Release date, character details and setting

Far Cry 6 is the latest of Ubisoft's games whose information has been leaked online prior to the publisher's plans.

The latest leaked trailer confirms the release date, characters, and setting for Far Cry 6.

E3 2020 may have been cancelled for this Summer, but gaming news and leaks are aplenty, as usual. Ubisoft's highly anticipated open-world FPS Far Cry 6 was recently leaked on the Hong Kong PlayStation Store.

Ubisoft had originally planned to reveal Far Cry 6 as a major surprise during the Ubisoft Forward Livestream, but have now confirmed the game's existence prior to the event.

However, Ubisoft was hit with another leak and one that they have attempted to remove from the internet quickly. The cinematic trailer of Far Cry 6 planned for the event was leaked earlier today, and the publisher has been removing all videos since.

A leak for the cinematic trailer would certainly dampen Ubisoft's spirits as more information on Far Cry 6 would be a major reason why people tune into Ubisoft Forward.

Far Cry 6 Trailer: Release date, character details and setting

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020

The cinematic trailer focuses on the relationship between Giancarlo Esposito's new villain Anton, and his son. The trailer gives players a first look at the ravaged Yara, a beautiful tropical city 'frozen in time'.

Far Cry 6 will reportedly feature the 'biggest playground in Far Cry history'. The players will take control of Dani Rojas, a rebel against Anton's dictatorship.

A lot of fans speculated that Anton's son Diego might actually be Vaas, but that doesn't look to be the case.

A Far Cry 6 leak has seemingly revealed the game's release date, and confirmed rumors that Giancarlo Esposito will play the villain. https://t.co/OfQXFxqvs2 pic.twitter.com/yresrWt6cN — IGN (@IGN) July 10, 2020

Anton Castillo, played by the always excellent Giancarlo Esposito looks to be one of the more iconic villains of Far Cry history, and may even rival the iconic Vaas, played by Michael Mando.

The release date for Far Cry 6 has also been confirmed. The game will release on 18th of February 2021.

Fans are excited to play the next installment after the positive reception of Far Cry 5, and New Dawn.

