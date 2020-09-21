PlayStation 5: List of all announced games on the PS5

A few days ago, on September 16, 2020, Sony held an online PlayStation 5 showcase event. The event was focused on new exclusive titles for the PlayStation 5, gameplay showcase for previously announced games like Spider-Man Miles Morales, Demon Souls remake, Oddworld and more.

The PlayStation 5 showcase event also revealed the official prices and launch details for the next-consoles.

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch on September 12, 2020, across the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea. The global launch of the PS5 console is slated to be September 19, 2020.

The PlayStation 5 base model will cost you 499 USD while the PlayStation 5 digital edition will cost you 100 USD less, i.e 399 USD. The PS5 digital edition offers the same technical specifications as the PS5 base model. It just lacks a Blu-ray disc drive.

List of announced games on the PlayStation 5, PS plus collection, launch titles

Image Credit: Counterplay Games

We have more than 100+ games which will be getting a PlayStation 5 release. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 5 has 7 launch titles, namely:

Astro's Playroom, Demon's Souls remake Destruction AllStars Godfall Just Dance 2021 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

List of games available on PlayStation 5 through PlayStation Plus collection

Image Credit: Santa Monica Studios

Sony announced the "PlayStation plus collection" at the PlayStation 5 showcase event. The PS plus collection is an amped-up version of the PS plus subscription which offers around 18 hit PS4 games to play on PlayStation 5 (at launch) for no extra cost. Here is the list of confirmed games on PS plus collection.

God of War Bloodborne Monster Hunter World Final Fantasy XV Fallout 4 Mortal Kombat X Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Ratchet & Clank Days Gone Until Dawn Detroit: Become Human Battlefield 1 Infamous Second Son Batman: Arkham Knight The Last Guardian The Last of Us Remastered Persona 5 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

PlayStation 5: List of all announced games

Now let's check out the list of all games announced on the PS5.

Anima: Song from the Abyss (PS5) Apex Legends (PS5) Aragami 2 (PS5) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) Astro's Playroom (PS5) Atomic Heart (PS5) Balan Wonderworld (PS5) Battlefield 6 (PS5) Beyond Good & Evil 2 (PS5) BioShock PS5 (PS5) Blood Bowl 3 (PS5) Borderlands 3 (PS5) Braid: Anniversary Edition (PS5) Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (PS5) Bugsnax (PS5) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5) Call of Duty: Warzone (PS5) Chivalry 2 (PS5) Chorus: Rise As One (PS5) Commandos (PS5) Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5) Cris Tales (PS5) Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5) Dead by Daylight (PS5) Deathloop (PS5) Demon's Souls (PS5) Destiny 2 (PS5) Destruction AllStars (PS5) Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5) DIRT 5 (PS5) Dustborn (PS5) Dying Light 2 (PS5) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PS5) Far Cry 6 (PS5) FIFA 21 (PS5) Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS5) Final Fantasy VII Remake 2 (PS5) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach (PS5) Fortnite (PS5) Ghostwire: Tokyo (PS5) Godfall (PS5) Goodbye Volcano High (PS5) Gothic (PS5) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) Grand Theft Auto V (PS5) Guilty Gear Strive (PS5) Haven (PS5) Heavenly Bodies (PS5) Hitman 3 (PS5) Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS5) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS5) In Sound Mind (PS5) Jett: The Far Shore (PS5) Just Dance 2021 (PS5) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS5) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) Little Devil Inside (PS5) Lords of the Fallen 2 (PS5) Low-Fi (PS5) Madden NFL 21 (PS5) Maquette (PS5) Marvel's Avengers (PS5) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered (PS5) Metal: Hellsinger (PS5) MicroMan (PS5) Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS5) Moonray (PS5) MXGP 20 (PS5) NBA 2K21 (PS5) NBA Live 21 (PS5) Nour: Play With Your Food (PS5) Observer: System Redux (PS5) Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5) Outriders (PS5) Overcooked: All You Can Eat (PS5) Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5) Paradise Lost (PS5) PES 2022 (PS5) Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS5) Poker Club (PS5) Pragmata (PS5) Project Athia (PS5) Project Awakening (PS5) Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PS5) Quantum Error (PS5) Rainbow Six: Quarantine (PS5) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) Recompile (PS5) Resident Evil Village (PS5) Returnal (PS5) RIDE 4 (PS5) Riders Republic (PS5) Roots of Pacha (PS5) Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) Scarlet Nexus (PS5) Sea of Stars (PS5) Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (PS5) Skate (PS5) Sniper Elite 5 (PS5) Solar Ash (PS5) Sonzai (PS5) Starfield (PS5) Steelrising (PS5) Stray (PS5) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5) Temtem (PS5) Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (PS5) The Elder Scrolls VI (PS5) The Far Shore (PS5) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5) The Pathless (PS5) The Pedestrian (PS5) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS5) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (PS5) Tribes of Midgard (PS5) Unknown 9: Awakening (PS5) Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (PS5) Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (PS5) War Mongrels (PS5) Warframe (PS5) Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS5) Watch Dogs Legion (PS5) . Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5) . Worms Rumble (PS5) WRC 9 (PS5)

