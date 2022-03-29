Fortnite No-Build mode becomes permanent, here's what to expect next

Fortnite shocked the world when it introduced Chapter 3 Season 2 without building. The Imagined Order had turned off all building on the map, which was a considerable change.

No season in Fortnite has ever been without building since the very beginning. The Seven said they were working on getting it back, but players would have to be patient in the meantime.

Well, that time is over as building has officially returned. Following the latest update, the game has pretty much returned to normal, with players able to ramp up and crank 90s at their leisure.

Haku @HakuYumeTV Fortnite is really fun and refreshing with no building. Don’t see any reason they couldn’t have two main lobbies consisting of one build and one no-build mode. Definitely brought a lot of players back into the game Fortnite is really fun and refreshing with no building. Don’t see any reason they couldn’t have two main lobbies consisting of one build and one no-build mode. Definitely brought a lot of players back into the game

However, while building was gone, some Fortnite gamers began to enjoy it, and rumors started about a permanent no-build mode. Epic Games finally answered whether or not those rumors were legitimate.

Fortnite introduces new no-build LTMs, confirms rumors

Speculation is no more. Players don't have to wonder if they'll ever be able to try out the no-build mode again without Creative, as there is now a no-build version of Solo, Duos, Trios and Squads mode.

It will function almost the same as the game did while building was absent. However, a few additions, like the Light Machine Gun and Jetpacks, have been teased for the mode and the new mechanics that were already introduced.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



The battle has changed! No-build Battle Royale arrives in Fortnite with the launch of Fortnite Zero Build.



epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… Fortnite Zero Build: Take the Offensive in this No-Build Battle RoyaleThe battle has changed! No-build Battle Royale arrives in Fortnite with the launch of Fortnite Zero Build. Fortnite Zero Build: Take the Offensive in this No-Build Battle RoyaleThe battle has changed! No-build Battle Royale arrives in Fortnite with the launch of Fortnite Zero Build. epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… https://t.co/M5olCrTZPj

The split between the two major modes may reduce player counts for both. If gamers are split, that means lobby sizes could be affected.

However, there are probably enough players who will play both modes to satisfy each's requirements. There may be more time spent waiting in the loading lobby for more players, though.

Additionally, there may be no-build tournaments in the future. Fortnite used that when introducing the Chloe Kim skin, so there's precedent for using this new mode in a competitive format.

Several mechanics were introduced in lieu of building (Image via Epic Games)

Here's what Epic Games had to say when releasing the news:

"Zero Build mode is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability. Zero Build can be found in the Discover page as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists. (Access the Discover page by clicking on the “CHANGE” button above “PLAY!” in the Lobby.)"

They continued:

"Without building, all players have the recharging Overshield as your first line of defense in Zero Build. Zip up Ascenders to access Blimps or use Mantling to get the high-ground over your opponents. Don’t forget to Sprint between cover on your way to a Victory Royale!"

Players excited about the return of building can update their game, hop into regular matches and build to their heart's content. Others who might've enjoyed no building now have the option to give it a try with the Limited Time Modes being officially introduced in the update.

Removing building was a controversial decision for Epic Games, but it seems like it's paid off.

They have been able to grab a potential new demographic of players with new no-build LTMs and retain their old players by returning the normal mode to normal.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar