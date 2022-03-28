Fortnite Crew reveal trailer teases the return of the Light Machine Gun in Chapter 3 Season 2

There's no shortage of weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3. From the powerful Scoped Thermal AR to the basic Revolver, there's something for everyone to use and enjoy. However, given that it's a war-themed season, many Loopers began asking if the Light Machine Gun would make a return.

Although the weapon was updated in the files, Epic Games has remained tightlipped about the same. Given that it's an "OG" weapon, they may want to keep it a surprise. However, in the recent trailer, which showcased April's exclusive Crew cosmetics, the character wields something very familiar - LMG.

Crew trailer for April hints at LMG returning to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

In a video showcasing the new outfit, fans began to take note of the LMG. Given how distinct it looks with the V-shaped bipod stand, there's no mistaking the weapon. However, in the game, it's unlikely that the bipod will be mountable. It's only there for the esthetics.

Keeping that aside, the weapon's appearance in the trailer can be taken as official proof of its return. However, there's no release date mentioned. Considering that a new feature called 'Seven vs IO' is due to begin sometime this season, it's likely to be added to the game then.

However, given how the weapon works in Fortnite, loopers are unlikely to find much success in all combat situations. While the large magazine count has its perks, the gun has terrible accuracy at long-range. Here are the latest known stats for LMG (Legendary variant):

DPS: 196

Damage: 28

Fire Rate: 7

Magazine Size: 60

Reload Time: 3.6s

While these stats are impressive, there are other factors to consider. For instance, the lateral kick or sideways recoil increased while firing the first 20 bullets. This means that while firing, the weapon will be spraying bullets sideways and off-target.

LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer @LunakisLeaks



If you want to test it here is the map code: 9061-5458-7889



Description: A full-throttle blast of thrills and fun. While in the air, boost up by Jumping or hover in place by Aiming Down Sights. Gameplay of the new jetpack and updated LMG | #Fortnite If you want to test it here is the map code: 9061-5458-7889Description: A full-throttle blast of thrills and fun. While in the air, boost up by Jumping or hover in place by Aiming Down Sights. Gameplay of the new jetpack and updated LMG | #Fortnite If you want to test it here is the map code: 9061-5458-7889Description: A full-throttle blast of thrills and fun. While in the air, boost up by Jumping or hover in place by Aiming Down Sights. https://t.co/vD0q0bzjE6

Thankfully, this can be somewhat counteracted by aiming down sight. While it won't reduce recoil much, players will find it easier to land shots on their target. However, they should also be aware that the weapon's first-shot accuracy takes a long time to cool down.

Despite so many negative attributes of the weapon, it is by no means useless. LMGs can be used in a variety of ways in Fortnite. With a bit of ingenuity, the gun becomes formidable in combat.

How to effectively use the Light Machine Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Given how the weapon works in Fortnite, it's best used in close-range combat and against 'builds'. In close-range combat, once the gun picks up pace and stabilizes after 20 shots, it can be used to beam opponents. Given the rate of fire, even those hiding behind builds will not last long.

Speaking of builds, they have a large surface area. This makes it easier for players to apply 'spray-and-pray' tactics while using LMG. With just enough precision, players can destroy builds even before opponents place a new one. This will allow them to fend off 'sweats' once the no-build mode is deactivated.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar