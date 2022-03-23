Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 review: The good, the bad and the ugly

A lot has changed in Fortnite with the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 2. The meta has now inclined towards rapid mobility and building has been disabled for a week in public matches.

Naturally, not everyone is elated or disappointed with the new season. Every new step by the developers receives its fair share of criticism and appreciation.

Hence, here's a review of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 which will cover its good, bad, and worst aspects.

What's good in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

1) No Building

For over four years, Fortnite players have significantly improved their building skills. It is no surprise that mastering building and editing requires countless hours, and veterans can now build sky-scrapers in seconds.

Ninja @Ninja Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS. Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS.

However, owing to the prominence of building, newer players find it difficult to play Fortnite and complain that the game is too sweaty. Thus, the temporary removal of building from public matches is a great way to mix things up.

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 I never thought I'd say this:



Fortnite no building > building I never thought I'd say this:Fortnite no building > building

While casual players will be able to take part in more 'casual' games, tryhards can continue their grind in modes like Creative and Arena.

FaZe ZooMaa @ZooMaa Fortnite with no building is addicting they definitely need to make a permanent playlist… but I do agree with the pros that building belongs in competitive cause if it’s not I’m going pro in Fortnite and you are all getting smoked. Have a good day. Fortnite with no building is addicting they definitely need to make a permanent playlist… but I do agree with the pros that building belongs in competitive cause if it’s not I’m going pro in Fortnite and you are all getting smoked. Have a good day.

2) Mobility features and new gameplay mechanics

Mobility has always been a glaring issue in Epic Games' Battle Royale game. Unlike its competitors such as Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite's standard gameplay feels slow, as only building is fast-paced.

With the introduction of Tactical Sprint and Parkour, loopers will be able to travel quickly around the map. Moreover, mobility can now be used as a legit strategy to escape fights, as opposed to how building has been the only way to defend for years.

HYPEX @HYPEX Tactical Sprinting related things:



- Acceleration

- Door Bash Launch Player

- Energy Draining

- Energy Fully Drained

- Boosted Jump Tactical Sprinting related things:- Acceleration- Door Bash Launch Player- Energy Draining- Energy Fully Drained- Boosted Jump

Alongside Tactical Sprint, there's a brand new Tactical Overshield feature that grants 50 additional shield to loopers. It charges up automatically and as of now, has an upper limit of 50.

Before affecting the actual shield and health of players, opponents will have to shread the Tactical Overshield. Accordingly, the gameplay is now more intricate and it will be impossible to one shot anyone.

3) Weapons

Chapter 3 Season 1 was criticized for having an unbalanced loot pool. Spray weapons like MK Seven and Stinger SMG were rightly called broken, and the likes of the Heavy Shotgun and Striker Pump Shotgun seemed useless.

HYPEX @HYPEX THERE'S AN UPCOMING "new single barrel break action" SHOTGUN!! THERE'S AN UPCOMING "new single barrel break action" SHOTGUN!!

Chapter 3 Season 2 looks a lot more balanced so far. MK Seven has been secretly vaulted while a new version of the Pump Shotgun is in the works.

HYPEX @HYPEX SPOTTED WEAPONS IN SEASON 2:



- Pump Shotgun

- Heavy Sniper

- Aug

- New AR

- New Thermal AR SPOTTED WEAPONS IN SEASON 2:- Pump Shotgun- Heavy Sniper- Aug- New AR- New Thermal AR https://t.co/938ErOGC9w

It won't be a surprise if Shotguns reclaim their throne as the best weapon class in Fortnite during Chapter 3 Season 2.

Other weapons that are a part of the current season include Heavy Sniper, AUG, a new Thermal Assault Rifle, Combat SMG, and the Red-Dot Striker Burst Rifle.

4) Vehicles

Vehicles and vehicle mods have also been a major part of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. From Helicopters to Tanks, players can now take control of massive vehicles and use them to defeat enemies.

As per leakers, Ballers will return in Chapter 3 Season 2 as well. The over-powered vehicles affected the competitive scene back in the day, but overall, they are some of the most fun items ever released.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW UPCOMING VEHICLE (BALLERS v2)

- Codename: "HamsterBallPrototype"

- It has 400 Health



LARGE VEHICLES HP (probably tanks or blimps):

- 2500 NEW UPCOMING VEHICLE (BALLERS v2)- Codename: "HamsterBallPrototype"- It has 400 HealthLARGE VEHICLES HP (probably tanks or blimps):- 2500

To balance the meta, anti-vehicle launchers have been added and Air Strikes have returned. With building disabled, players are also using the new Cow Catcher vehicle mod as a cover.

HYPEX @HYPEX HOMING LAUNCHER, LOCKS ONTO VEHICLES! (according to the files) HOMING LAUNCHER, LOCKS ONTO VEHICLES! (according to the files) https://t.co/CKKCvZ9eyA

5) Battle Pass

The Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass is as balanced as it gets. There are two crossover skins (Dr. Strange and The Prowler) and some lore-based skins like The Origin and The Sister.

As a result, players who love crossovers and others who love original cosmetics can equally appreciate the new Battle Pass.

The worst elements of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

1) Lack of map changes

Parts of the map have been destroyed with the outset of Resistance, and a floating POI in the form of IO Blimps has appeared.

Unfortunately, these are the only notable map changes and players are hoping that the upcoming updates will bring in more locations.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Have you uncovered the mysteries on the map?



There’s new locations to discover with the Resistance! Have you uncovered the mysteries on the map?There’s new locations to discover with the Resistance! https://t.co/GNJthsick9

2) Bugs

With so many new features, new bugs have arrived. From vehicles with Cow Catchers getting stuck in the ground to Ninja and SypherPK getting eliminated due to a glitch, it is evident that there are several coding errors in Chapter 3 Season 2.

There's another bug related to Tactical Overshields, where spectators can see their opponents with 99 Overshield. This has naturally caused confusion among players regarding the working of Tactical Overshield.

Maria CH @MaricharCh

#fortnite Why some ppl have 99 overshield ? Why some ppl have 99 overshield ?#fortnite

It is important for Epic Games to quickly patch such annoying glitches or players won't be able to enjoy the new content.

3) Klombos are no longer on the map

The biggest disappointment for many players in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been the removal of Klombos. The adorable monsters were the biggest highlight of Chapter 3 Season 1, as loopers could not resist messing around with them.

However, Klombos have been removed, and now the map now feels incomplete.

T5G @Top5Gamingx Petition to keep Klombo in Fortnite Season 2 Petition to keep Klombo in Fortnite Season 2 ✒️ https://t.co/xdbdD8Wnq8

It is too early to assume whether Chapter 3 Season 2 will be a hit among players. The developers have many weeks to introduce new content, map changes, and make the desired changes in the existing mechanics.

Edited by Saman