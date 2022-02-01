Fortnite Crew members may soon get a chance to buy exclusive skins and items

The Fortnite Crew subscription service was introduced to the game in December 2020 during Chapter 2 Season 5. Users pay $11.99 per month for 1,000 V-Bucks, and exclusive cosmetic rewards.

Within a short time span, the service became extremely popular thanks to skins such as Loki Laufeyson and Summer Skye. However, the downside of each month's reward was that it functioned like a seasonal Battle Pass.

Unlike Battle Passes, these cosmetics can actually return. I just wanted to clarify that again because some people are still asking that in the replies. Fortnite @FortniteGame Ready for the frostiest of stealth missions, grab the January Crew Pack including Snow Stealth Slone before it rotates out for now. Ready for the frostiest of stealth missions, grab the January Crew Pack including Snow Stealth Slone before it rotates out for now. https://t.co/1Qxr1gGMoV FYI: Fortnite says it's rotating out "for now" because all Crew Packs can come back in the future!Unlike Battle Passes, these cosmetics can actually return. I just wanted to clarify that again because some people are still asking that in the replies. twitter.com/FortniteGame/s… FYI: Fortnite says it's rotating out "for now" because all Crew Packs can come back in the future!Unlike Battle Passes, these cosmetics can actually return. I just wanted to clarify that again because some people are still asking that in the replies. twitter.com/FortniteGame/s…

If a user is unable to avail the service for a particular month, the rewards will not carry over. Once the new month began, there was no way of obtaining old rewards. However, according to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, all that is about to change.

Crew Packs may begin "rotate in and out" in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite @FortniteGame Ready for the frostiest of stealth missions, grab the January Crew Pack including Snow Stealth Slone before it rotates out for now. Ready for the frostiest of stealth missions, grab the January Crew Pack including Snow Stealth Slone before it rotates out for now. https://t.co/1Qxr1gGMoV

With January nearly over, the Crew subscription for the month is due to close on 31. Those who are yet to subscribe can still do so until 11:59 AM Eastern Time. In the announcement regarding the same put out by Epic Games, the developers use the words - "rotate out for now".

This is very peculiar as the word "rotate" in Fortnite refers to items being vaulted and unvaulted after a span of time. This being the case, Loopers may soon be able to purchase old Crew Packs. However, at the moment, it's unclear how this would work.

Grantb812 @grantb812 @ShiinaBR But, say a crew pack did return for a month, would we still get a new crew pack that month, @ShiinaBR But, say a crew pack did return for a month, would we still get a new crew pack that month,

While there is some speculation about the same, there's no concrete answer from official sources. For instance, if an old Crew Pack did return sometime in the future, would it be accompanied by a brand new one as well?

According to their blog post, the exclusives "will never be sold to non-Crew members or given away to non-Crew members." This being the case, how will previously released items be made available to newer subscribers?

Furthermore, how will they justify the price, considering that long-term subscribers had paid in full for each month? As of now, the only logical answer would be for players to be able to buy two different Crew Packs. One for the current month and one containing rewards from the previous months.

An alternate solution would be to introduce previously released Crew Pack cosmetics as exclusives to the item shop. Only current Crew subscribers will be able to purchase them using V-Bucks.

These items can be offered at a discounted rate of 1,200 V-Bucks which is equivalent to $11.99. However, the cost still won't be justified as players who paid in cash receive cosmetics and free V-Bucks. This being the case, the value proposition drops drastically. Hopefully, Epic Games will find a solution to this conundrum.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

