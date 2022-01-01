3 Fortnite skins that are pay-to-win (& 3 that are pay-to-lose)

Fortnite skins are perhaps the most-bought cosmetic item in-game. There are well over a thousand to choose from and new ones are added frequently. Everyday when the item shop rotates, certain skins come into rotation, while others go back into the vault.

While skins are cosmetic in nature and provide no in-game advantage, a few tend to bend the rules. Some allow players to be better in-game, and there are even those that hinder the user from playing properly.

These are certified pay-to-win Fortnite skins

1) Superhero

When it comes to pay-to-win Fortnite skins, none stand taller than Superheros. These skins debuted during Chapter 2 Season 4 and instantly became a hit. It wasn't long before players figured out that an all-black skin was perfect for hiding in shadows and dark regions on the map.

2) Lt. Evergreen

With the holiday season still about, what better skin is there to use than Lt. Evergreen? Released during Fortnite Winterfest 2019, the skin is perfect for hiding among Christmas trees. Sadly, once the winter and holiday season ends, the skin will lose its in-game advantage.

3) Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy is part of the Laugh Last Bundle. Although her human form sticks out like a 'green thumb,' her default style is perfect for blending in with foliage. With the new stealth grass on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map, players who own the skin are going to have fun playing hide-and-seek with enemies.

Winning too much? Try these pay-to-lose Fortnite skins

1) Loki Laufeyson

Loki was a Crew exclusive for July 2021. While there's nothing really wrong with the skin, the golden horns sticking out of the helmet is a dead giveaway. Additionally, due to the size of the horns, when aiming down sight, the user is unable to clearly see opponents on the left side.

2) Nightlife

Nightlife is an absolutely beautiful skin. It was released during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. The skin glows in the dark and radiates light. While this is visually pleasing, it's not useful when trying to escape from opponents. Players trying to keep a low profile will be spotted easily.

3) Clark Kent

Having Superman in-game was a huge deal in Fortnite chapter 2 Season 7. However, there was one little problem. When used in conjunction with the Witch Broom, a visual glitch caused red streaks of light to appear around the character. This made it hard to see anything in-game or focus on opponents.

