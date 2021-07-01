The Loki Fortnite skin is partially 'pay-to-lose'

Epic Games recently released the Loki Fortnite skin. Players can get hold of the coveted cosmetics and other in-game items by purchasing the Fortnite Crew Pack. However, it was recently revealed that the cosmetic has a major glitch that makes it vulnerable and prone to enemy attacks.

Epic has introduced several cosmetics to make the game more interesting. The developers have routinely collaborated with popular cultural brands to introduce exclusive cosmetics that can be claimed from the Item Shop or the Fortnite Crew Pack.

Loki, Prince of Asgard, Odinson, the rightful King of Jotunheim, God of Mischief, now a part of the Fortnite Crew 👑



Grab the July Crew Pack including the Loki Laufeyson Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers starting July 1.https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/9KlBjAjH5X — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 28, 2021

The recent Loki Fortnite skin has garnered significant attention from gamers. However, the recent revelations indicate a vulnerable aspect of the cosmetic. This article will discuss the issue with the Fortnite Loki skin that has come up of late.

Fortnite Season 7: Loki skin exposes the position of users

Loki's character has become quite famous due to the Avengers series. He recently got his own TV series, and Epic grabbed the opportunity to introduce a cosmetic item as part of the Fortnite Crew Pack.

Players received the coveted Loki Cosmetics and Scepter. Unfortunately, there are no style renditions for the skin, and gamers do not get any matching wrap along with the pack. There are currently two issues that gamers have pointed out that make this skinless desirable.

Firstly, it was pointed out that a major portion of the island glows in a neon green illumination whenever gamers deploy the glider. The glider animation is amazing, and gamers can see it coming through an inter-dimensional portal.

Your savior is here!



Fortnite Crew Members, Loki has arrived. The July Crew Pack inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers is available now. pic.twitter.com/Tx5hXCNMbh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 1, 2021

The green illumination is a major setback for Fortnite Loki skin. Players have pointed out that enemies on the island would easily get to know the gamer's location due to the sudden burst of light.

It was also pointed out that this illumination will be even more prominent during the nighttime, making it quite difficult for gamers to escape the gaze of enemies.

Players believe it is a glitch in the game and hope Epic will fix this issue in later updates.

As mentioned above, Fortnite Loki skin has no other styles available as of now. This poses a serious problem due to the massive horns the character possesses. Popular streamers have pointed out that during the Aim Down Sight, it becomes quite difficult to view the enemies on the left.

This becomes a major issue when several gamers are present in a smaller area on the island. Gamers will find it quite difficult to face enemies who are approaching from the sides.

These two issues have been recently revealed, and it is evident that the Fortnite Loki skin is quite vulnerable. Players are hopeful that the illumination will be removed soon. However, visibility will continue to be a hindrance unless Epic adds another Loki style without its horns.

Edited by Srijan Sen