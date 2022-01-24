FNAF fans find an unexpected surprise from Fortnite developers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has managed to bring back the casual fun element that many players felt missing in the past season. The new season brings everything players to want and then some more, but the developers are still busy finding ways to add more fun and excitement to the game.

We have seen several collaboration skins arrive in Chapter 3, and Epic Games is already looking to add more characters to the island.

A new Epic Games survey has popped up recently, revealing two major characters from Five Nights at Freddy's, aka FNAF, which could hint at a potential forthcoming collaboration.

A new Fortnite survey has FNAF fans excited

For the uninitiated, Five Nights at Freddy's, aka FNAF, is a survival horror video game series where players have to survive five nights at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The game has garnered worldwide popularity and is popular among kids and critics alike.

The speculation surrounding FNAF coming to Fortnite began last year when prominent leaker HYPEX shared a tweet containing a video link that showed different in-game assets that point to alleged future collaborations.

Monty and Glamrock Freddy have been featured on an Epic Games survey to garner interest for possible future collaborations with Fortnite. THIS DOES NOT CONFIRM THEY ARE BEING ADDED, but it at least proves that Epic is acknowledging the demand for a crossover...



However, the collaboration never made it to Fortnite, and the developers did not say much about it either. But that is looking to change now. Recently, a new survey by Epic Games has been doing rounds on Twitter which mentions two characters, Monty and Glamrock Freddy from FNAF.

Usually, Epic Games sends out surveys to many content creators and players to garner and see players' interest in possible future collaborations with the game. Players can fill out these surveys. The developers decide which skins can be added to the game based on players' reactions.

Razz @Razzbowski Fnaf x Fortnite would be genius. No cap. I need to default dance as Glamdaddy Fnaf x Fortnite would be genius. No cap. I need to default dance as Glamdaddy 😫👌

While these surveys don't guarantee or confirm that the FNAF skin will come to the game, it shows that the developers are acknowledging the community's demands. We might see a possible Fortnite x FNAF collab based on the results.

The survey contains several names from popular video gaming franchises like Samara from Mass Effect, Steve from Minecraft, and others. The developers might add new collab skins to the game. We might get to see FNAF characters coming to Chapter 3 in the following seasons.

