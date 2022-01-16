How long is a day in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite Chapter 3 flipped the entire island introducing us to a whole new unseen side of the map. The new map has its weather conditions and a day and night cycle, which all players experience. The flipping of the island has led to much speculation about the new map and the time itself.

Many loopers have lost track of time after floating in the sea for a day and wonder how long a day is in Chapter 3? Time is an essential commodity in Fortnite, just like in real life.

So, in this article, we will discuss the length of a day on Fortnite Island and the day and night cycle.

The day and night cycle in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite follows its unique day and night cycle, and a player has managed to measure how long a day lasts on the island. A Redditor called 10Shredder00 took time to record the entire process and measure how time passes on the island.

According to the Redditor's calculations, one in-game day is roughly 18 minutes long, and each hour is 45 seconds long. The most bewitching thing is that a night is just four minutes long.

While we know time moves differently on the island, this measurement finally unveils the mystery and the irregularities of the passage. It's unclear why nights in the game are so short, but this may be because the surroundings get incredibly dark, so the developers might not have wanted to leave players blindsided for a lengthy duration.

After every night, there is a slight delay of roughly 10-20 seconds before the timer resets and starts again for the next day. Each match will last for a day as the storm will take over the map entirely in 20 minutes.

Also Read Article Continues below

The day and night cycle of the game is a great design decision by the developers and adds to the whole vibe and immersion. Epic Games have added new weather features to Chapter 3, and it will be interesting if they make some customizations or tweaks to the day and night cycle.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar