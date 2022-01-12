×
Why Fortnite is unlikely to get an FNAF skin in Chapter 3 Season 1

Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s skin will not be released in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via SqwihLeaks/Twitter)
Francis Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified Jan 12, 2022 05:17 PM IST
Feature

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has offered gamers a busy schedule since its release in December 2021. Gamers have been engaged in the loop, exploring the new island soon draped in a celebratory mood for the WinterFest event.

Even though the event is over and gamers have focussed on grinding XPs to rank up, the speculation and rumors pertaining to Chapter 3 Season 1 continue to grow on social media.

Of late, the gaming community has been asking if Chapter 3 Season 1 is getting an FNAF skin. This article will discuss this issue and reveal whether the speculation is true or just another rumor.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Arrival of FNAF skins are false rumors

Epic has collaborated with popular cultural elements such as movies, animated shows, and famous personalities. Chapter 3 Season 1 started with a bang, and speculations regarding the arrival of FNAF skins began going around the internet.

Glamrock Freddy in Fortnite! 🧡🍕I might make an in-game video soon! https://t.co/FqC4MmKYtN

The speculation has raised significant amounts of concern in the gaming community. Almost everyone is eager to know if there is any possibility for the collaboration to happen in Chapter 3 Season 1.

The speculation going around the internet is nothing but a false rumor. There is no such collaboration set up between the two organizations. It is difficult to trace where the rumor kicked off, but gamers are advised not to believe these rumors.

Is there a possibility in the futute?

Five Nights at Freddy's, or simply FNAF, is a survival horror video game series that has garnered a lot of attention globally. The latest version of the game was released in December 2021, after the release of Chapter 3 Season 1.

Can’t Stop thinking about the time Doja Cat played Five Nights at Freddy’s https://t.co/dI3bRj1G7D

Due to this, the rumors picked up winds and went around the internet. However, as already mentioned above, these rumors are false as there is no official statement regarding any possible arrival of an FNAF skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

It isn't easy to wave off the possibility of collaboration in the future. Epic is quite well known for its collaboration stints, and the arrival of FNAF skins and cosmetics can be a reality in the future.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
