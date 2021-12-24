Fortnite Winterfest presents cheat sheet: All gifts and their contents

The Winterfest event for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brought back the gift-opening segment to the game. Loopers are eligible to open one gift each day to claim exclusive rewards for free.

However, with 14 different items on offer, not all of them will be equally-liked. While some will prefer skins, others will be hoping for cosmetics. As such, it's difficult to know which gifts to open first and which to save for a later date.

This article will reveal the contents of the gifts that players can open in the Fortnite Winterfest event of Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Gift contents revealed

Entering the cabin will reveal Sgt. Winter seated comfortably by the fireplace with heaps of gifts on either side of him.

First, we will discuss the gifts on the left-hand side of the fireplace.

1) Purple box with silver ribbon

The gift containing Holly Hatchets in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1(Image via Epic Games)

The first box that gamers will notice is the suspended purple gift wrapped with a silver ribbon. This contains the rare Holly Hatchets Pickaxe.

2) Golden box with green ribbon

The gift containing Snowflake Banner in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

Adjacent to the purple box, loopers will notice a golden one laced with a green ribbon. Opening this gift will credit the Snowflake Banner icon to the player's account.

3) Silver box with red ribbon

The gift containing Wooly Wrap in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1(Image via Epic Games)

Behind the golden gift box will be the silver one, decorated with a red ribbon. It contains the Wooly Wrap that players can attach to their weapons and eliminate enemies in Fortnite.

4) Red gift box with green ribbon

The gift containing Choice Knit emote in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

The red gift box with green ribbons will easily catch loopers' attention as it's a bit bigger in size than the others. Opening this gift will credit the Choice Knit emote in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

5) Little blue box with white ribbons

The gift containing Loot in the Mountains music in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The blue gift box with white ribbons is placed above the bookshelf adjacent to the fireplace. Since it's a bit further away from the others, loopers may miss out on opening this present. However, this gift contains the Loot in the Mountains music, and gamers really should not miss out on claiming this particular present in WinterFest 2021.

6) Whitish blue gift box with purple ribbon

The gift containing You Better Watch Out loading screen in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The whitish blue box is located on the right-hand side of the red gift box. This gift contains the You Better Watch Out loading screen which portrays the essence of festivity and celebration in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

7) Purple gift with golden ribbon

The gift containing Aurora Contrail in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The purple gift is comparatively smaller and is right in front of the entire lot. This contains the winter-themed Aurora Contrail, which is a rare and definitely one of the best items.

8) Yellow gift box with orange ribbon

The gift containing the Krisabelle skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1(Image via Epic Games)

This is the biggest gift on the right-hand side. Its size and appearance reveals that it contains a special item that loopers can claim in the game. Opening it will credit the Krisabelle skin to their accounts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Now here's a look at the gifts available on the right hand side of the fireplace.

1) Neon green package with sparkly illustration

The gift containing Sentinel glider in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The cryptic gift package on the right-hand side of the fireplace contains the Sentinel glider. The Legendary glider goes all too well with the Spider-Man outfit, and players shouldn't miss out on the opportunity to claim it in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

2) Yellow gift with red ribbons

The gift containing Its Perfect emote in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1(Image via Epic Games)

The tall gift wrapped on the right-hand side will surely grab players' attention after opening the Sentinel glider. This gift contains the It's Perfect emote.

3) White gift wrap with blue ribbon

The gift containing Twinkly wrap in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

We've already revealed which gift contains a weapon wrap in the Winterfest. However, there is another one that loopers can claim in the game. This particular weapon wrap is called Twinkly, and it is inside the white gift laced with a blue ribbon.

4) Red gift in front of Christmas tree

The gift containing Snowplower Harvesting Tool in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The gift in front of the decorated Christmas tree contains one of the best gifts of the Winterfest season. The Snowplower Harvesting Tool has been the talk of the community ever since it was first revealed by dataminers. Opening the red gift box will unlock this particular item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

5) Purple gift with white ribbon

The gift containing Bombastic WinterFest spray in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The purple gift box wrapped in a white ribbon contains the Bombastic Winterfest spray. Gamers can use it in the game to leave their mark and also show their appreciation for the Winterfest event.

6) Blue gift covered in ice

The gift containing Frozen Peely skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1(Image via Epic Games)

Peely is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite. The simple yet cool cosmetic has seen several style renditions over the years. Epic Games has released a new variant of the Peely skin that gamers can obtain from the Winterfest free gifts.

There is a blue gift box wrapped in ice on the right-hand side of the fireplace. This gift will be accessible to loopers only once the ice melts. The blue gift box contains the Frozen Peely skin. Although gamers will be eager to get the outfit, they'll have to wait a while to claim it in Fortnite.

