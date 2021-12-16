How to get the free Matrix glider in Fortnite WinterFest 2021

Fortnite's WinterFest event for the 2021 holidays offers players plenty of content and rewards to earn as the holiday season passes by. One of the coolest holiday season options Fortnite players have is to open a present from various characters once per day until January 6th.

WinterFest will allow players to unlock many different rewards, one in particular that is catching all of the attention. The Matrix x Fortnite Glider features a Sentinel from the franchise, a flying robot that acts as one of the antagonists.

It's been confirmed that players will have the option to receive the Matrix glider in one of the presents in Sgt. Winter's lodge. Unfortunately, players can only open one present per day, meaning they have to choose carefully unless they want to wait additional time.

On the bright side, however, the gift that contains the Sentinel glider is pretty obvious and stands out as soon as players log in to the event. After selecting the snowflake icon in the top right of the main lobby, Fortnite players are taken to a lodge where Sgt. Winter sits in his chair surrounded by presents.

Look over to the right stack of presents and pay attention to the bag illuminated with the green Matrix code on its outside. Click on this present, open it, and bam, the Sentinel glider is unlocked.

The glider itself is a sight to see as players drop into a match. It spreads its tentacles all over, like a Sentinel does in the movie. Those equipped with this glider will have one of the cleanest Matrix items players can find.

Many other free rewards await in the WinterFest presents beside Sgt. Winter, including the Banana Winter skin. Log in daily to open a present and receive all of the rewards this holiday event has to offer.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider