Fortnite Winterfest 2021: Full list of all 14 rewards, and how to get them

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is but a few days away. However, the 19.01 update has revealed some merry news in advance to players. Based on the information obtained from the leaks, up to 14 rewards can be earned during the holiday season.

Here is the list of rewards for Fortnite Winterfest 2021

Winterfest 2021 Banner

Foundation Contrail

Holiday Sweater Wrap

Winterfest 2021 Loading Screen

Winterfest 2021 Music Pack

Epic Yarn" Emote

"Scholar Festive" Skin (not Blizzabelle)

"Scholar Festive" Pickaxe

Winter Lights Wrap

Winterfest 2021 Spray

"Shovel Male" Pickaxe

Fortnite x Matrix Glider

Animated Winterfest 2021 Emoticon

"Banana Winter" Skin

Sadly, there is no information as to how to obtain them. Based on speculation, like Fortnitemares 2021, players will perhaps have to complete quests/challenges to earn them. If this is the case, they should be added in-game during the 19.10 update, scheduled for December 21.

What other free rewards can players earn during Fortnite Winterfest 2021?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Blizzabelle will be an Epic Games Store (PC) Exclusive FREE bundle. Blizzabelle will be an Epic Games Store (PC) Exclusive FREE bundle. https://t.co/yV6mSMBqhH

According to the leaker iFireMonkey, all PC players will be able to obtain the Blizzabelle outfit for free. However, to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season, another version will also be available for other platform users.

The free version for PC/Epic Games users will be blue, while the free variant for other platforms will be red. The bundle will be made available soon.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is the version of Blizzabelle that everyone will be able to get for free: Here is the version of Blizzabelle that everyone will be able to get for free: https://t.co/liU9fsaEjN

What else can players expect to see during Fortnite Winterfest 2021?

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming Sgt Winter gift features & speeches while standing or driving his winterfest truck, has a 20 seconds cooldown:



- "Your holiday sleigh awaits!" (Throws GOOD GIFT)

- "You're on the naughty list..." (Throws BAD GIFT)

- He can also throw Candy Upcoming Sgt Winter gift features & speeches while standing or driving his winterfest truck, has a 20 seconds cooldown:- "Your holiday sleigh awaits!" (Throws GOOD GIFT)- "You're on the naughty list..." (Throws BAD GIFT)- He can also throw Candy

An NPC, known as Sgt. Winters, will be present during the event. According to the files, he will have 300 shields and HP, making him one of the spongiest NPCs in-game.

Additionally, he will double up as the game's Santa Claus, travelling around the map in his Winterfest themed truck, throwing presents at players. He will be able to throw three types of gifts/presents:

Good gifts

Bad gifts

Candy

At the moment it's unknown what the good and bad gifts could be. As for the candy, since there are a total of six variants in-game, it's hard to speculate which one players could be getting.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



MJ = Mary Jane (This is 100% Spider-Man-related)



(Noticed by One of the Winterfest presents is from MJ.. 👀MJ = Mary Jane (This is 100% Spider-Man-related)(Noticed by @NotPaloleaks One of the Winterfest presents is from MJ.. 👀MJ = Mary Jane (This is 100% Spider-Man-related)(Noticed by @NotPaloleaks) https://t.co/JUiFMUh1YG

In addition to Sgt. Winters, another NPC, will also be added to the game during Fortnite Winterfest 2021. She is none other than Mary Jane and will probably also feature as an item shop skin.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sadly, as of the moment, her spawn location in-game is unknown. Given her relationship with Spider-Man, it's truly perplexing as to where could be present on the island.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar