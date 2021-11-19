Fortnite x Matrix collab to bring Neo & Trinity into the game, suggests new leaks

Fortnite has been on a roll with their recent collaborations. Naruto x Fortnite officially arrived the other day, Spider-Man has been all but confirmed for Chapter 3, and the Book of Boba Fett was recently given a crossover that is scheduled for December 24. Now, according to a new leak, one of the biggest franchises in movie history is getting a Fortnite collaboration, too.

The Matrix was one of the most popular series in the early 2000s, when it was initially released. The franchise has maintained this popularity to this day and is the recipient of a new revival, The Matrix: Ressurections is set to be released on December 22, and Fortnite may just be giving it a crossover.

Fortnite x Matrix collaboration is likely, according to new leaks

One of the most reliable leakers in the Fortnite world, HYPEX, has announced that a Fortnite x Matrix collaboration is planned for the second half of December. This lines up perfectly with the release date of the fourth film in The Matrix franchise.

HYPEX @HYPEX According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. https://t.co/VdEkgTwyGg

According to the same leak, the game will receive skins for Neo and Trinity, two of the main characters in the franchise. Neo, portrayed by Keanu Reaves, and Trinity will make their return to the big screen and likely debut in Fortnite around the same time.

Matrix Resurrections hits theaters in December and the collab will supposedly arrive then, too.(Image via The Matrix)

As of now, it's unclear how in-depth the collaboration will be. There may be in-game changes, such as those made for the Naruto collaboration, but it also could just be a couple of skins added.

There's not much information regarding this collaboration out there, but if true, it'll be yet another huge crossover that Fortnite has landed. Epic Game's resume is growing quickly, landing collabs with the likes of Dune, Spider-Man (unconfirmed), Naruto, Star Wars and The Matrix (unconfirmed).

Many players don't love the overabundance of collaborative skins in the game, but for fans of specific franchises, including The Matrix, things couldn't be better in Fortnite.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider