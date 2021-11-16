Fortnite x Naruto skins: Full list of every cosmetic, pickaxe, and backbling in the bundle

The Fortnite x Naruto collab has finally arrived in Season 8, and there's a lot to talk about in this new partnership. Today, Epic has pushed a brand new 18.40 update that will add major changes to the game and build the stage for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3. The Fortnite x Naruto collab introduces new faces like Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatak.

Epic has also added Boruto to the mix, who happens to be the only son of Naruto. He is the second variant of the Naruto skin in Fortnite Season 8. This article will list all the new skins, pickaxes, and backblings that come with the Fortnite x Naruto collab in Fortnite Season 8.

Fortnite Season 8: Every new skin, pickaxes, and backblings coming with the Fortnite x Naruto collab

As already mentioned, the latest collab brings four brand new skins to Fortnite Season 8 along with several themed pickaxes and backblings. Here is a rundown of all the new skins, pickaxes, and backblings coming with the Fortnite x Naruto collab in Fortnite Season 8:

Skins

Naruto Uzumaki

Sasuke Uchiha

Sakura Haruno

Kakashi Hatak

Pickaxes

Snake Sword

Hidan's Scythe

Power Pick

Black Ops Sword

Kunai

Backblings

Pakkun

Scroll

Demon Wind Shuriken

Hidden Leaf Cloak

The Phoenix Force

All the cosmetics are being offered in two distinct bundles, while there's a separate bundle all together which contains other cosmetics. Currently, in the Fortnite Item Shop, you can either buy the Naruto and Kakashi Bundle for 2,100 V-Bucks or get the Sasuke and Sakura Bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks.

If you are still looking for more, Epic has another bundle called the Gear Bundle that has Kunai weapons, some emotes, and other items for 1500 V-Bucks. The ongoing Season 8 is ending soon, and Epic might vault these skins after the Fortnite Season 8 live event. If you have been avidly waiting for Fortnite x Naruto to happen, we recommend that you spend those flashy V-Bucks on these bundles.

