Fortnite x Naruto skins: Bundle price, style variants, how to get, and more

After several leaks, rumors, and waits, Epic Games finally dropped the Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden collab trailer, paving the way for numerous new skins and other cosmetics. The skin will be available once the Fortnite v18.40 downtime subsides.

This update might be the last for Fortnite Season 8, and Epic has tons of things planned.

There will be four Naruto characters in the Item Shop — Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatak. The Fortnite Naruto skin will be available in the Item Shop as part of the new update and includes a Boruto style variant.

How to get the Naruto skin in Fortnite Season 8?

Epic has added a Boruto style skin variant along with the Naruto skin in Fortnite Season 8. Boruto is the first and only son of Naruto Uzumaki.

Players will have the opportunity to play and swap between the father and son duo in the game.

Currently, the Fortnite Item Shop has three different bundles to celebrate the Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden collab. The Naruto and Kakashi Bundle is priced at 2,100 V-Bucks which will offer you both the Naruto and Boruto skin variants, along with the collab exclusive pickaxes and backblings.

With the Naruto and Kakashi Bundle, players will get the Pakkun and Scroll backbling as well as a new loading screen.

Loopers can also get the Shinobi Gear Bundle for 1,500 V-Bucks and obtain the kunai weapons, Hidan's Scythe, and other items. As always, all the skins will be available separately for purchase.

Each skin is priced at 1500 V-Bucks, except for the Sasuke skin, which comes in at 1600 V-Bucks. They all look great, and Epic has managed to live up to the hype and buzz created by the announcement of these anime characters.

All this new content will keep players busy until the Fortnite Season 8 live event.

