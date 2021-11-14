Flint-Knock Pistol or Proximity Launcher: Fortnite to unvault a fan-favorite weapon soon

Players will soon get the opportunity to pick between the Flint-Knock Pistol and Proximity Launcher in Fortnite Season 8. Last month, Epic started the new funding rounds for the War Effort in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, allowing players to vote for their preferred weapon of choice.

After every round, the most voted weapon by the community arrives in the game. Founded by J.B. Chimpanski, War Effort is a group to fight against The Cubes. They collect bars from players to support the Turret Stations and use Donation Stations to unvault items like the Shockwave Launcher and others.

Now, as per Fortnite leakers, the next update for Fortnite Season 8 will commence the Flint-Knock or Proximity Launcher voting round. This means players will get a chance to unlock their favorite weapon in Fortnite by simply voting for the gun.

Fortnite Season 8: Flint-Knock or Proximity Launcher? Players get to pick their weapon of choice

According to the notable Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, with the arrival of the Fortnite 18.40 update, players will "most likely" get the option to vote between the Flint-Knock and the Proximity Launcher. You can check out his tweet below.

HYPEX @HYPEX The 18.40 update is in 4 days and it'll most likely start the Flintlock & Proximity Launcher voting round.



Which one are y'all voting for? I'm personally going with the Flintlock! The 18.40 update is in 4 days and it'll most likely start the Flintlock & Proximity Launcher voting round.Which one are y'all voting for? I'm personally going with the Flintlock! https://t.co/EAiwQpgrFL

The Proximity Grenade Launcher is an explosive weapon that can easily blow up an opponent's covers like builds, trees, and small rocks. This will make them more exposed and help you get an easy kill. However, the launcher is best for long-range combat and can hurt the wielder if used at close range.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Thanks to your efforts, over 15.3 Billion Bars have been donated to the War Effort this Season. Great job, recruits - but J.B.'s just getting started! Thanks to your efforts, over 15.3 Billion Bars have been donated to the War Effort this Season. Great job, recruits - but J.B.'s just getting started!

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Up against the Proximity Grenade Launcher is the Flint-Knock Pistol. This weapon comes with a 2.0x headshot multiplier and will reward players who have great aim. However, it lacks first shot accuracy and isn't ideal for long-range combat scenarios. Fortnite Season 8 already has a ton of mythic and exotic weapons for players to choose from. Still, Epic, with these new funding rounds for the War Effort, is allowing players to bring some of their favorite weapons back in Season 8.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar