Every Mythic and Exotic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Season 8 has been a great season for fans in almost every area. Epic has added a ton of cool skins, weapons, and other items this season. Since players found out about Doctor Slone's betrayal, a new threat has emerged on Fortnite Island.

And to fight such a threat, players have loads of weaponry this season. This article will talk about all the Mythic and Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: All the Mythic and Exotic weapons in the game

All Mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 8

Mythic weapons can be purchased from NPCs by shelling out some gold bars. Regular loot drops also have variants of other rare Mythic weapons.

Here are all the Mythic weapons that you can find in Fortnite Season 8:

Boss Minigun: It is an exclusive Mythic weapon that deals 24 damage. The gun has a fire rate of 7 and can reload in 4 seconds. This weapon cannot be obtained by players. Instead, players need to upgrade a Legendary Sideways Minigun to a Mythic Sideways Minigun.

Sideways Minigun: This minigun can even be found in Legendary, Epic, Uncommon and Common rarities and deals damage of 21. The gun has a higher reload time. To get the weapon, players will need to fight off waves of Cube monsters and escape the Sideways alive.

Slone's Burst Assault Rifle: This Mythic weapon can be obtained by defeating Doctor Slone. She is positioned north of Compact Cars.

Mythic Sideways Rifle: Players can upgrade Sideways Rifle using Monster Cube Parts or get themselves a Mythic Sideways Rifle dropped by Cube Assassin.

All the Exotic weapons available in Fortnite Season 8

Regular Fortnite players know that Exotic weapons can only be purchased by exchanging gold bars with specific NPCs. Before you head out to buy one, make sure you have ample resources.

ShadowOpsFN @GhostOpsFN #FortniteCubed Chilli Chug SplashThe familiar and refreshing relief of healing, now with a special spicy kick! Stop by The Brat to exchange your Bars for this new Exotic Item. #FortniteSeason8 Chilli Chug SplashThe familiar and refreshing relief of healing, now with a special spicy kick! Stop by The Brat to exchange your Bars for this new Exotic Item.#FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed https://t.co/PPxXRxnPCZ

Here are all the Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:

Chili Chug Splash: The weapon is sold by The Brat and costs 210 gold bars. Visit the Fork Knife Food Truck; can even be obtained inside Loot Llamas.

Marksman Six Shooter: This exotic weapon is sold by Wrath for 400 gold at Deep Woods Dish.

Chug Cannon: For obtaining the Chug Cannon, players can visit The Brat again. The weapon is for 400 gold and the location is Fork Knife Food Truck.

Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle: The sniper rifle is available at the Pitstop and is priced at 400 gold. The location is Boney Burbs.

Shadow Tracker Pistol: Can be purchased by Dusk for 400 gold south of Primal Pond.

These are all the Mythic and Exotic weapons present in Fortnite Season 8 as of now. However, players can expect more weapons to be released as the current season progresses.

