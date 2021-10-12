Where to find Ragsy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: NPC location and other details

Epic Games has introduced a new NPC called Ragsy to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players are now tasked with finding out the NPC's whereabouts and getting to know him.

Fortnite has been steadily bringing in new faces and Ragsy is the latest recruit. Fortnite Season 8 started with 17 NPC's and the number has grown to 23.

Tracking down Ragsy on Fortnite island

The new NPC is in the Risky Reels region of the Season 8 map. Risky Reels is located near the center of Fortnite, north of the purple Aftermath. This area was created after aliens in Season 7 destroyed the Spire. It is located to the east of Corny Crops.

Ragsy is in Risky Reels (Image via Fortnite)

When players get closer to Ragsy, they will see a speech bubble pop up on the screen. Players can also complete the punchcard of challenges from Ragsy, as performing various challenges will reward players with Battle Pass and gold bars.

The NPC also has a Legendary Rail gun if that is something players are interested in picking up. The following are all of the NPC's challenges which offer 30,000 XP post-completion.

Purchase a Shield from a Vending Machine.

Consume both a Small Shield Potion and a Shield Fish. (0/2)

Harvest Stone from Sideways Rocks. (0/50)

Use a shield item while in the Sideways.

Take damage from an enemy player and survive

Another NPC, called Dire, has landed on the island with Ragsy. This means players have more punchcards to complete. Click here to find out how to locate Dire.

Interestingly, there are several NPCs that developers will be adding to Fortnite Season 8. According to iFireMonkey, Ragsy and Dire will soon be joined by Raven and Wrath.

Also Read

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Upcoming NPCs (Which will have punchcards):- Shadow Ops

- Wrath

- Rust Lord

- Raven

- Ragsy

- Nitehare

- Grim Fable

- Ember

- Dire

- Big MouthThere are a few more NPCs in the files but they don't have any signs pointing towards being an actual NPC this season yet. Upcoming NPCs (Which will have punchcards):- Shadow Ops

- Wrath

- Rust Lord

- Raven

- Ragsy

- Nitehare

- Grim Fable

- Ember

- Dire

- Big MouthThere are a few more NPCs in the files but they don't have any signs pointing towards being an actual NPC this season yet.

A new Fortnite 18.20 update has also dropped and it looks promising. There are a ton of new skins as well as cosmetics for players to acquire.

Edited by Srijan Sen