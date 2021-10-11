Fortnite Winterfest 2021 (Chapter 2 Season 8): What to expect, rumors, and more

While the Fortnite community is still involved with Fortnitemares shinanigans, the fun does not stop there. The holiday season is approaching, and just like every other year, Fortnite Season 8 will host Winterfest 2021.

The event is usually planned for mid-December and goes on until after the New Year, and the entire Fortnite island has a Christmasy vibe to it. There are several unique skins, cosmetics, and rewards on offer as well.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 — What to expect from Winterfest 2021

Epic Games is still occupied with the Fortnitemares event, and rightfully so. But that doesn't mean the developer isn't looking ahead. Like this year's Halloween event, the publisher can organize a larger-than-life Winterfest 2021 in Fortnite Season 8.

The community has already started making different kinds of concept arts for the upcoming winter event. Fortnite community member Ako recently tweeted out his concept art for the Winterfest.

Readers can check out the tweet below:

Ako | Fortnite News 🎃 @FNChiefAko Winterfest 2 | ConceptIntroducing the Holiday Calendar 🗓️This Calendar would work similarly to the Fortnitemares Cards, but with a Christmas twist! (There would also be some Free Rewards 🎁)Support is appreciated and I hope you enjoy! #Fortnite Winterfest 2 | ConceptIntroducing the Holiday Calendar 🗓️This Calendar would work similarly to the Fortnitemares Cards, but with a Christmas twist! (There would also be some Free Rewards 🎁)Support is appreciated and I hope you enjoy! #Fortnite https://t.co/F2WkW5d3Jc

As discerned from the tweet, the Fortnite player has the basics already thought out. They are proposing a "Holiday Calendar" that will have similar functionality to Fortnitemares Cards.

The calendar, however, will be Christmas-themed and, as per Ako, will contain free rewards. The concept art looks pretty genuine, and Epic might want to take some hints.

The event will undoubtedly have a ton of challenges and quests that players will need to perform. The developer can also take advantage of Fortnite Creative, similar to Fortnitemares 2021.

The Winterfest 2021 event does not have a start date yet. But judging by the trends, loopers can expect it to be held around the same time as last year.

Epic will release an update generally on Tuesdays or Thursdays, making the December 14 to 16 window quite apt.

All this is mere speculation, though, and Epic has not yet confirmed anything. A pinch of salt while taking all of this information is advised. However, this might change in the upcoming days as we get closer to December.

