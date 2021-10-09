Fortnite Graveyard Drift bundle: How to get, quests, free V-Bucks, and more

Epic is planning to introduce the Fortnite Graveyard Drift Bundle to the ongoing Fortnitemares event. This bundle will be one of many Halloween-themed bundles that Epic will be adding to Fortnite.

The first week of the month-long Fortnitemares event has already started. The developers have released three new skins, including Frankenstein’s Monster, Curdle Scream Leader, and Skeletara. Currently, there's another bundle called Fortnite Graveyard Drift Bundle coming to the game.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Graveyard Drift bundle

As of now, the Fortnite Graveyard Drift bundle is not available in the game. According to the leakers, Epic will be adding the skin to the Fortnite files probably after the Fortnite v18.20 update.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Graveyard Drift Quest Pack

After falling into darkness, only the Driftwalker remains. Corruption is taking over and the Graveyard Drift begins!Price: $15.99 USD

After falling into darkness, only the Driftwalker remains. Corruption is taking over and the Graveyard Drift begins!Price: $15.99 USD https://t.co/qwjcCDhBlX

The Fortnite Graveyard Drift bundle costs $15.99 and comes with its own Graveyard Drift Quest Pack. This will allow players to complete different quests in exchange for V-Bucks.

As per the notable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, the Graveyard Drift Quest Pack will drop on October 18 at 8 PM Eastern Time or 5 PM Pacific Time. So both the bundle and quests may arrive at the same time.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey

After falling into darkness, only the Driftwalker remains. Corruption is taking over and the Graveyard Drift begins!Price: $15.99 USD Graveyard Drift Quest Pack

The Graveyard Drift Quest Pack is now set to release October 18th @ 8 PM Eastern Time.

The bundle will offer players the Driftwalker Outfit itself with Styles Broken Fractal Wings back bling and the Corrupted Rift Edges pickaxe. Aside from that, there's also the Corrupted Tendrils Glider on offer with the Fortnite Graveyard Drift bundle.

As for the Graveyard Drift Quest Bundle, players will get up to 2,000 V-Bucks as they perform different quests in the game. However, the details concerning what and how the quests will be are still largely unknown.

Includes: Driftwalker Outfit w/ Styles

Broken Fractal Wings Back Bling

Corrupted Rift Edges Pickaxe

Corrupted Tendrils Glider

Graveyard Drift Quest Bundle: Unlock up to 2,000 V-Bucks as you complete Quests

Broken Fractal Wings Back Bling

Corrupted Rift Edges Pickaxe

Corrupted Tendrils Glider

Graveyard Drift Quest Bundle: Unlock up to 2,000 V-Bucks as you complete Quests

The entire bundle looks pretty well designed and fits well with the current theme. The community is happy with the Fortnite Graveyard Drift bundle's addition. The second week of Fortnitemares 2021 is scheduled to start on October 11, and Epic will add the much demanded and hyped Shadow Midas skin, which looks fantastic, to say the least.

