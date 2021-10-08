How to get the Skeletara skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Skeletara skin has been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The skin was leaked some time ago by data miners and Epic has now added the skin to the Fortnite Item Shop. The skin has been launched alongside the ongoing Halloween-themed Fortnitemares event.

In addition to the Skeletara skin, the developers have even added the Curdle Scream Leader Skin to the shop. Here's how you can get your hands on the new Skeletara skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Skeletara skin guide

The Skeletara skin is from the Bone Scan set and has a skeleton-styled outline all over. There is also a pickaxe named the Axe-Ray pickaxe and a Back Bling called Sockets being presented with the skin.

HYPEX @HYPEX Skeletara is Out Now! - My creator code is "HYPEX" if you want to support me, I highly appreciate it if you do! #EpicPartner Browse the Item Shop with multiple filters here: FNBR.GG/shop Skeletara is Out Now! - My creator code is "HYPEX" if you want to support me, I highly appreciate it if you do! #EpicPartnerBrowse the Item Shop with multiple filters here: FNBR.GG/shop https://t.co/bX23NU3i9n

Players can take the skin out for a spin during the Halloween event or in Fortnite Creative. Getting the Skeletara skin is pretty straightforward. Since the skin is an Item Shop skin, you can boot up Fortnite and navigate to the Fortnite Item Shop. From there you will find the said skin.

When it comes to the pricing, the Skeletara skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will cost you 1200 V-Bucks and the pickaxe will set you back another 800 V-Bucks. The good thing, however, is you will get the Back Bling free with the skin.

Aside from the Skeletara skin, there's even the Frankenstein's Monster skin in today's Item Shop rotation. The skin is part of the ongoing Fortnitemares event and is part of the Universal Monsters set. The set contains a Grave Robber pickaxe as well as the Stitched-Up wrap.

The Frankenstein's Monster skin is priced at 1200 V-Bucks in Fortnite Season 8, and is an accurate depiction of the Halloween monster. The first week of Fortnitemares 2021 has begun in Fortnite Season 8 and it may be one of the best Halloween events yet. In other news, Epic has buffed Fortnite Season 8 XP again.

