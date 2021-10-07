Fortnite Season 8 XP buffed yet again: Here's how you can level up faster

In Fortnite Season 8, players can earn XP in a lot of different ways. The season has not even been live for a month, and there are numerous things to do in terms of challenges. However, many players were unhappy with how XP rewards worked.

The amount of XP gained for performing challenges and other activities was very low and players had to work hard for minuscule XP gains. Epic has been making some significant changes to XP rewards for a while and has now introduced another major buff. Fortnite Season 8 will offer players more XP while performing Fortnite’s shared quests.

Fortnite Season 8: Here are the new XP rewards after the buff

Yesterday, prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX tweeted out the new XP buff for shared or NPC Quests in Fortnite Season 8. You can check his tweet below.

HYPEX @HYPEX UPCOMING XP BUFF FOR "Shared/NPC Quests" (Planned to roll out later today)- Common: 500 -> 2,500

- Uncommon: 525 -> 2,650

- Rare: 550 -> 2,750

- Epic: 575 -> 2,900

- Legendary: 750 -> 3,750 UPCOMING XP BUFF FOR "Shared/NPC Quests" (Planned to roll out later today)- Common: 500 -> 2,500

- Uncommon: 525 -> 2,650

- Rare: 550 -> 2,750

- Epic: 575 -> 2,900

- Legendary: 750 -> 3,750

If you compare these with the present values, this buff really is a significant one from Epic Games. Earlier, the common quests awarded 500 XP and have now been bumped up to 2,500 XP each. In a similar fashion, legendary quests have been hiked from 750 XP to 3,750 XP. This follows for each type of shared quest in Fortnite Season 8.

Today, Epic Games via its Twitter Status account, confirmed the same. It's a great step from Epic Games that will make the XP grind a bit easier for gamers. After the nerf of Imposter Mode XP gains, players have been asking for a viable XP grind and Epic Games has delivered.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've recently updated Shared Quests to reward more XP. New values:⬜ Common: 2,500 XP

🟩 Uncommon: 2,650 XP

🟦 Rare: 2,750 XP

🟪 Epic: 2,900 XP

🟧 Legendary: 3,750 XP We've recently updated Shared Quests to reward more XP. New values:⬜ Common: 2,500 XP

🟩 Uncommon: 2,650 XP

🟦 Rare: 2,750 XP

🟪 Epic: 2,900 XP

🟧 Legendary: 3,750 XP https://t.co/VmWxqEHlMP

Also Read

The previous XP buff came with the Fortnite 18.10 patch. With this patch, Epic started giving out XP for shared quests for the first time since these quests were introduced. Bumping up these values again will definitely help players progress their Battle Pass and ultimately unlock the Carnage skin.

Completing legendary shared quests as well as daily quests is a great way to level up faster in Fortnite Season 8. These quests even offer gold bars. You can check out our guide on how you can earn XP even faster.

Edited by Danyal Arabi